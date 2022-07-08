Log in
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

07/08/2022 | 07:00am EDT
For immediate release

8 July 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

CANCELLATION OF TREASURY SHARES

In conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares currently held in treasury, being 478,977 has today been cancelled. The total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue and, therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 65,058,778.

The figure of 65,058,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913


