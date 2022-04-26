Log in
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 04:23:06 am EDT
3243.39 GBX   +1.51%
04:25aWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
04/14Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2022
PR
04/01Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

04/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (“the Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

26 April 2022

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Thursday, 31 March 2022, which was announced on Friday, 1 April 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 March 2022, expected to be on or after Friday, 27 May 2022. 

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope      Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913


