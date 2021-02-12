Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/12 03:02:10 am
3945 GBX   +0.25%
02/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Block Listing Application
PR
02/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
02/08WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Correction : Block Listing Application

02/12/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12 February 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the “Company”)

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for a block listing of 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under a block listing facility.

The Shares may be issued under this facility for general business purposes subject to guidelines laid down by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 12 February 2021.

Mark Pope
For and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 0084913


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
02/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - COR : Block Listing Application
PR
02/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Block Listing Application
PR
02/08WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/04WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/01WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/27WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Publication of a Circular
PR
01/25WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/22WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
01/22WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Factsheet as at 31 December 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ