Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/01/2023 | 04:51am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Dr Bandhana Kumari Rawal
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
b) LEI
 		 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0003385308
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition for own account
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
3136.95854 pence per share 796
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


796 ordinary 25p shares


3136.95854 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 28 February 2023
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC


