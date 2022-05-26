Log in
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:35:20 am EDT
3085.00 GBX   +1.48%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

05/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

26 May 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 19.5 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 15 July 2022 to shareholders on the register on 10 June 2022. The associated ex-dividend date is 9 June 2022. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (‘DRIP’), administered by Link Group , will be available.  The last day to elect for the DRIP is Friday, 24 June 2022.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 26.5 pence per share (2021: 22.0 pence per share).

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913


