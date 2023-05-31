Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-31 am EDT
3185.00 GBX   -0.16%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

05/31/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

31 May 2023

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Final Dividend

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 24.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023, such dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on 26 July 2023 to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2023. The associated ex-dividend date is 8 June 2023. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (`DRIP'), administered by Link Group , will be available.  The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 5 July 2023.

Following this payment, the total dividends paid for the year will be 31.0 pence per share (2022: 26.5 pence per share).

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913



© PRNewswire 2023
