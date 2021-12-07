Log in
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

12/07/2021 | 11:36am EST
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

7 December 2021

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each, pursuant to its placing programme, at a price of 3570.00 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of the transaction of 1.1%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 6 December 2021 was 3455.68 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 450,000 shares under its block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 65,537,755 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 65,537,755 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
