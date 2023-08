Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based specialist investment trust. The Company invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. It invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. The Company uses gearing and derivative transactions. It invests approximately 50% of the portfolio in larger companies, and at over 20% of the portfolio in smaller companies. The Company may invest over 5% of the portfolio, at the time of acquisition, in debt instruments, convertibles and royalty bonds issued by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It may invest over 30% of the portfolio, at the time of acquisition, in companies under sectors, such as healthcare equipment and supplies, and healthcare providers and services. OrbiMed Capital LLC is Company's portfolio manager.

Sector Investment Trusts