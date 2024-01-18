18 January 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Re-appointment of Auditor

The Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the `Company') announces its intention to recommend to shareholders the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers (`PwC') as the Company's auditor for the year ending 31 March 2025.

The intention to re-appoint PwC as the Company's auditor follows a robust and formal tender process led by the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee in accordance with the latest best practice guidance. The competitive tender process commenced with proposals from selected firms followed by meetings with each of them. The Audit & Risk Committee completed their review and provided the Board with a shortlist of two preferred audit firms and concluded with recommending PwC. PwC were first appointed as auditor to the Company for the year ended 31 March 2015.

Following the finalisation of the terms of PwC's engagement, the re-appointment of PwC will be recommendedto shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting in July 2024.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913