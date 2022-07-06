Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-06 am EDT
3235.00 GBX   +2.37%
12:47pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:46pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12:39pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

07/06/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 6 July 2022. The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes
Withheld*
Ordinary Business
1.   To receive and consider the audited accounts and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,077,272 99.99% 1,763 0.01% 30,079,035 5,673
2.   To approve the payment of a final dividend of 19.5p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,080,365 99.99% 1,934 0.01% 30,082,299 2,409
3.   To approve the Company’s dividend policy as set out on page 26 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,077,389 100.00% 1,293 0.00% 30,078,682 5,450
4.   To re-elect Mrs Sarah Bates as a Director of the Company.       30,039,986 99.87% 39,211 0.13% 30,079,197 5,511
5.   To re-elect Mr Humphrey van der Klugt as a Director of the Company. 30,071,390 99.97% 7,729 0.03% 30,079,119 5,589
6.   To re-elect Mr Doug McCutcheon as a Director of the Company. 30,039,447 99.87% 39,586 0.13% 30,079,033 5,675
7.   To re-elect Mr Sven Borho as a Director of the Company. 30,069,413 99.97% 9,620 0.03% 30,079,033 5,675
8.   To re-elect Dr Bina Rawal as a Director of the Company. 30,068,204 99.97% 10,015 0.03% 30,078,219 6,489
9.   To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 30,055,129 99.94% 18,512 0.06% 30,073,641 11,067
10. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 30,054,786 99.94% 17,905 0.06% 30,072,691 12,017
Special Business
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 30,064,049 99.96% 13,272 0.04% 30,077,321 7,387
12. To disapply the rights of pre -
emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special resolution)		 30,045,977 99.90% 31,068 0.10% 30,077,045 7,663
13. To sell relevant shares for cash as if, immediately before the sale such shares are held by the Company as treasury shares. (Special resolution) 29,954,655 99.59% 124,261 0.41% 30,078,916 5,792
14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special resolution) 30,069,198 99.97% 9,016 0.03% 30,078,214 5,994
15. That any General Meeting of the Company (other than the Annual General Meeting) shall be called by notice of at least 14 clear days. (Special resolution) 29,960,372 99.60% 120,013 0.40% 30,080,385 3,823

* Please note that ‘Vote withheld’ is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘For’ and ‘Against ‘a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue was 65,537,755 (with 379,351 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 65,158,404.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.worldwidewh.com   

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

6 July 2022

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope        Frostrow Capital LLP – Company Secretary       020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
12:47pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:46pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
12:39pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
07/01Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/16Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2022
PR
06/09WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Audited Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PR
05/27Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
05/27Worldwide Healthcare Trust Halts Placing Program Over Prevailing Share Price Discount
MT
05/27Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Termination of Placing Programme
PR
More news