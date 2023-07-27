WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

27 July 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Share split completion

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC ("WWH" or the "Company") announces the completion of the sub-division of the Company's ordinary shares of 25p each into ten ordinary shares of 2.5p each (each a "New Ordinary Share").

The New Ordinary Shares have a new ISIN GB00BN455J50 and new SEDOL BN455J5. The ticker for the New Ordinary Shares is unchanged (WWH).

Following this sub-division and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of New Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue is 601,665,200, of which 531,960 are held by the Company in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 601,133,240.

The figure of 601,133,240 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

