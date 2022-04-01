Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/01 11:35:40 am EDT
3240 GBX   -1.07%
12:34pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:06aWorldwide Healthcare Donates to UER Children With Disabilities
AQ
03/25Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

04/01/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

1 April 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 July 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 9,767,822.

The Company has purchased a market total of 223,842 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 3243.16p per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 304,351 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 65,537,755 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 65,233,404.

The figure of 65,233,404 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 0084913


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
12:34pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07:06aWorldwide Healthcare Donates to UER Children With Disabilities
AQ
03/25Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/24Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 9,767,822 shares, r..
CI
03/17Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2022
PR
02/17Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022
PR
02/07Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/19Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2021
PR
2021Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2021
PR
2021Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news