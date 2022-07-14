Log in
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
2022-07-14
3225.00 GBX   +0.16%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/14/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
For immediate release

14 July 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 July 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 9,767,244.

The Company has purchased a market total of 3,393 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 3225.00p per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 69,280 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 65,058,778 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 64,989,498.

The figure of 64,989,498 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 0084913


© PRNewswire 2022
