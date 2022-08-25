Log in
    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
3335.00 GBX   +0.45%
12:32pWorldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/23Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
For immediate release

25 August 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

This notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at a Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 July 2022 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 9,767,244.

The Company has purchased a market total of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company today at a price of 3339.77p per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the resultant number of Ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury is 141,025 and the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 65,058,778 so that the total number of voting rights in the Company following the repurchase is 64,917,753.

The figure of 64,917,753 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 0084913


