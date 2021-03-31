Log in
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/31 11:30:00 am
3767.5 GBX   +3.08%
11:41aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
03/29WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/26WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

03/31/2021 | 11:41am EDT
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 31 March 2021

Name of applicant: Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Name of scheme: General
Period of return: From: 26 September 2020 To: 30 March 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,150,477
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 2,700,000
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 5,172,977
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,677,500

   

Name of contact: Mark Pope – Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact: 020 3008 4913

© PRNewswire 2021
