Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC    WWH   GB0003385308

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(WWH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/17 11:18:40 am
3647.5 GBX   -0.88%
10:58aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/15WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worldwide Healthcare Trust : Issue of Equity

03/17/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

17 March 2021

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 12 February 2021.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 3639.00 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 16 March 2021 was 3642.39 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 1,990,000 shares under its block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 64,032,755 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 64,032,755 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
10:58aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/15WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/11WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/09WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/05WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/04WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Director Declaration
PR
03/03WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
03/01WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
02/26WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
02/24WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ