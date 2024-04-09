Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

To the extent required by Item 3.02 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 8.01 of this current report on Form 8-K below is incorporated by reference herein.

The issuance of 21,337,000 Class A Ordinary Shares pursuant to the AARK Exchange Agreement to Mr. Kumar has been conducted in reliance on an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on the basis that Mr. Kumar is an accredited investor and the Company did not engage in any general solicitation in connection with such offer and sale.