  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Worley Limited
  News
  Summary
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/11
10.11 AUD   -0.79%
05:57pReimagining the future
PU
11/09Worley Secures Contract for Direct Air Capture to Fuel Facility in Canada
MT
11/08Services contract win for Canadian direct air capture (DAC)-to-fuels..
PU
Reimagining the future

11/11/2021 | 05:57pm EST
In June this year, we launched a competition to inspire a future generation to pursue STEM careers. Led by our UK STEM team, we encouraged children from the Glasgow area to present their ideas on what they thought the world would look like in 2050.

We were so inspired by the response and the vision of the entries, but an entry by four students from Biggar Hill High School stood out the most. It was created by Joseph Bleakley, Skye Cullen, Oliver Gentleman and Rachel Haynes, who are all 14 years old.

Their design portrayed two scenarios for 2050. The first is what might happen if we don't make any changes to how we do things. But the second is what the world will look if we work on delivering a more sustainable world.

Joseph, Skye, Oliver, and Rachel got to see their winning design painted as a mural on the wall of our Glasgow office by a graffiti art student from the University of the West of Scotland as part of their prize. They also won a £200 sustainability gift hamper and £1,000 for their school. Plus, tickets to COP26.

We know that some of the solutions to reduce carbon emissions, while still powering our planet, have not yet been invented. And it's children like Joseph, Skye, Oliver, and Rachel - and indeed all those we encourage to pursue STEM careers - who will help us reach net zero by 2050.

Worley CEO Chris Ashton and the UK STEM team

Follow Worley on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 813 M 7 152 M 7 152 M
Net income 2022 287 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 1 513 M 1 102 M 1 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 5 304 M 3 872 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 47 700
Free-Float 70,4%
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,11 AUD
Average target price 11,91 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Charmaine Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
John Michael Grill Chairman
Geeta Thakorlal Group Director-Information & Digital Delivery
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED-12.01%3 937
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.34%2 996
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 776
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-12.00%2 683
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.9.02%2 004
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA58.91%1 476