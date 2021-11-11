Reimagining the future

In June this year, we launched a competition to inspire a future generation to pursue STEM careers. Led by our UK STEM team, we encouraged children from the Glasgow area to present their ideas on what they thought the world would look like in 2050.

We were so inspired by the response and the vision of the entries, but an entry by four students from Biggar Hill High School stood out the most. It was created by Joseph Bleakley, Skye Cullen, Oliver Gentleman and Rachel Haynes, who are all 14 years old.

Their design portrayed two scenarios for 2050. The first is what might happen if we don't make any changes to how we do things. But the second is what the world will look if we work on delivering a more sustainable world.

Joseph, Skye, Oliver, and Rachel got to see their winning design painted as a mural on the wall of our Glasgow office by a graffiti art student from the University of the West of Scotland as part of their prize. They also won a £200 sustainability gift hamper and £1,000 for their school. Plus, tickets to COP26.

We know that some of the solutions to reduce carbon emissions, while still powering our planet, have not yet been invented. And it's children like Joseph, Skye, Oliver, and Rachel - and indeed all those we encourage to pursue STEM careers - who will help us reach net zero by 2050.

