Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Worley Limited    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
13.16 AUD   -5.66%
04:49aWORLEY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/26Australia, NZ shares slip as investors shun risk on bleak U.S. jobs data
RE
11/23WORLEY : Appendix 3Y
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Worley : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/30/2020 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Worley Limited

ABN

17 096 090 158

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Martin Lee Parkinson

Date of last notice

12 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Navigator Australia Limited as trustee for Martin Lee

(including registered holder)

Parkinson and Heather Joy Smith

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

25 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

14,000

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

2,000

Number disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-

$13.99 average per share

cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

16,000

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Page 1

01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

01/01/2011 - Appendix 3Y

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WORLEY LIMITED
04:49aWORLEY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/26Australia, NZ shares slip as investors shun risk on bleak U.S. jobs data
RE
11/23WORLEY : Appendix 3Y
PU
11/20WORLEY : notes appeal in class action proceedings
PU
11/19Australian shares end higher as financials gain; NZ falls
RE
10/27WORLEY : Revised Securities Dealing Policy
PU
10/22WORLEY : Federal Court delivers favourable judgment in class action
PU
10/19WORLEY : strengthens liquidity position
PU
10/14Australia shares drop as vaccine trials halt, stimulus hopes fade
RE
10/07WORLEY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 813 M 7 978 M 7 978 M
Net income 2021 313 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 1 761 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 6 784 M 5 015 M 5 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 51 855
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,09 AUD
Last Close Price 12,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -6,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Michael Grill Chairman
Thomas Francis Honan Chief Financial Officer & Group MD-Finance
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Haynes Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED-14.04%5 015
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-22.82%13 565
TENARIS S.A.-33.29%9 462
TECHNIPFMC PLC-58.16%4 031
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-35.37%3 213
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-17.05%2 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ