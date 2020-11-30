Worley : Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Worley Limited
ABN
17 096 090 158
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Martin Lee Parkinson
Date of last notice
12 March 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Navigator Australia Limited as trustee for Martin Lee
(including registered holder)
Parkinson and Heather Joy Smith
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
25 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
14,000
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
2,000
Number disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
$13.99 average per share
cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
16,000
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend
reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest
related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
detailed above traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
