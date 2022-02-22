Log in
Worley : Creating an end-to-end green hydrogen solution

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
The planned three-party collaboration aims to develop an integrated, digitally enabled solution for facility owners to build green hydrogen assets more quickly, cheaply, and safely, and operate them more efficiently.

Green hydrogen is a form of clean energy made from water through electrolysis, which is powered by renewable energy. While many industries want to invest in green hydrogen, high production costs pose a barrier to driving market adoption and achieving scale over natural gas or blue hydrogen. In addition, production facilities require an accessible and abundant renewable energy supply. This collaboration aims to help customers address these challenges by scaling up technologies and reducing production costs to enable green hydrogen to become more widely used.

Under the collaboration, we will provide engineering, procurement, and construction expertise across all stages of the project. ABB will provide offerings for electrical infrastructure, automation, operations digitalization and optimization, and energy management. IBM will provide systems integration services, as well as data framework and management solutions. Together, the three parties will provide operations and maintenance services, leveraging their combined digital expertise.

"This collaboration aims to help turn net-zero solutions into reality. It will build on the key learnings of our ground-breaking Ambition to Reality paper, written in collaboration with Princeton University, USA. By fast-tracking and standardizing how we engineer-design-operate, this collaboration is expected to reduce the levelized cost of green hydrogen and help our customers to decarbonize their operations further," says Chris Gill, Senior Vice President of Low-carbon Hydrogen at Worley.

"Hydrogen is at the heart of the energy transition and is essential to decarbonizing a wide range of hard-to-abate industries. Together with Worley and IBM, we're dedicated to enable a new concept to accelerate the adoption of low carbon hydrogen and efficiently meet the growing demand. Complementing our partners expertise with our electrification, automation and digital solutions, we will aim to enable lower production costs through smart, safe and sustainable operations," says Bruno Roche, Vice President, Energy Transition at ABB Energy Industries.

"While many industries have been able to adopt wind and solar to help decarbonize operations, energy-intensive industries, such as petrochemical, cement and steel, require heat temperatures and combustion that cannot be achieved with these renewables. Green hydrogen can help address these distinct needs in a more scalable sustainable way. IBM's collaboration with Worley and ABB aims to address those challenges by combining expertise and solutions from all three companies into a distinct ecosystem of industry leaders to help form a repeatable process to build, operate and manage green hydrogen facilities. We believe this kind of collaboration is critical to achieving decarbonization goals," says Zahid 'Z' Habib, Vice President, Global Energy & Resources Industry Leader, IBM Consulting.

SHARE STORY

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WORLEY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 667 M 6 969 M 6 969 M
Net income 2022 282 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 6 264 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 47 700
Free-Float -
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,80 AUD
Average target price 11,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Charmaine Hopkins Executive Group Director-Finance
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
John Michael Grill Chairman
Geeta Thakorlal Group Director-Information & Digital Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED12.32%4 516
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.82%3 308
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.23%2 594
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.18.66%2 052
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-4.18%1 992
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.102.54%1 740