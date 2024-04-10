The project will be led by our teams in Denmark with support from our offices in Sweden, Norway, and our Global Integrated Delivery team in India.

"This project presents an opportunity to leverage our specialized expertise within the Nordic region. And we can utilize our global talent pool and wealth of experience, to benefit both our team and our customers," says Jan Narvestad, Senior Vice President, Nordics.

"This project will play an important part in realizing the potential for carbon capture as a decarbonization tool for the waste to energy industry. And furthers our existing partnerships with MHI in the carbon capture space," says Graeme Wilson, Nordics Regional Director.