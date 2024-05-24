The Hermosa project targets 75 percent less water usage compared to other mines in the region. It will also incorporate automation and advanced technologies to further reduce CO 2 emissions associated with the mine.

"This is our first project with South32 in North America, underlining our dedication to the US mining sector while helping provide minerals that are essential for the energy transition," said Tom Foster, President US Operations and Worley Consulting.

"Collaborating with South32, we'll work to enable a data-centric, 'digital asset' approach, ensuring seamless updates, operations, maintenance, and future expansions throughout the mine's lifecycle. This innovative approach will be underpinned by our expertise in project delivery, both underground and at the surface. We look forward to working alongside South32 and other project partners to deliver this critical project."

(Photo courtesy of South32)