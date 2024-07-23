The new joint venture creates a unique combination of local operating experience, proven track record in the delivery of complex multi-billion-dollar programs, in-house ports and maritime expertise, environmental impact expertise, and nuclear capabilities including experience in the management and operation of critical naval nuclear propulsion infrastructure. Worley Fluor Australia provides access to an established pool of technical resources based in Australia able to respond to Australian Government requirements.

The joint venture builds on a 25-year working relationship between Worley and Fluor delivering programs in the maritime, defence, and nuclear sector.