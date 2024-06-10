It's the first time the operations business in BP has formed an alliance.

Our alliance with them builds upon a decade-long collaboration. One built on shared objectives, trust and commitment to excellence. It also brings together and ringfences world class technical expertise in a tight resource market.

"This alliance builds on our successful partnership in the Site Projects Efficiency Plan (SPEP) over the past two years where we've worked together to drive down costs across BP's global operations," said Brantley.

"We remain focused on improving safety, reducing emissions, high value activity, and reducing cost. This alliance increases our operational effectiveness through centralization, standardization and simplification, helping us safely grow the value of BP," said Niall Maguire, VP Site Projects, BP.