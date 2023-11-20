Worley Limited(ASX:WOR) dropped from S&P/ASX Infrastructure Index

Worley Limited is an Australia-based solutions provider for a diverse range of end markets in energy, chemicals and resources. The Company provides its customers with data-driven and technology-driven solutions at every stage of the project lifecycle. It caters to various sectors, including energy, chemicals and resources. In the energy sector, it produces energy from conventional, such as coal and oil, and low-carbon energy sources, such as gas, wind, solar and hydrogen, as well as undertaking projects related to power generation, transmission and distribution. In the chemicals sector, it manufactures, processes and refines chemicals and fuels, such as renewable fuels, petrochemicals, polymers and specialty chemicals. In the resources sector, it processes mineral and metal resources, such as resources that are central to the energy transition and resource projects related to water use and re-use, the environment, transport, ports and site remediation and decommissioning.