  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Worley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 07:03:58 pm
12.45 AUD   +5.51%
05:57pWORLEY : Presentation - Half year results 2022
PU
05:47pWORLEY : ASX release - Half year results 2022
PU
05:21aWORLEY : Creating an end-to-end green hydrogen solution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worley : Presentation - Half year results 2022

02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
ersonal use only

2022

Half year results

ersonal use only

Worley acknowledges

and pays respect to the past, present and future Traditional Custodians of Country throughout Australia and extends this acknowledgement and respect to First Peoples in all countries in which we operate.

Bili Yilam: Bluetongues Home

by Australian Indigenous artist Mick Harding

www.ngargawarendj.com

Worley - Half year results 2022

2

Disclaimer onlyuse

ersonal

The information in this presentation about Worley Limited, the entities it controls (Group) and its activities is current as at 23 February 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. The financial information contained in the Interim Report for the half year ended 31 December 2021 has been reviewed, but not audited by the Group's external auditors.

This presentation contains forward looking statements. These forward looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation or warranty, express or implied, as to future matters. Prospective financial information has been based on current expectations about future events and is, however, subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in such prospective financial information. The Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the release of this presentation, subject to disclosure requirements applicable to the Group.

Authorized for release by Nuala O'Leary, Group Company Secretary.

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell Worley Limited securities in any jurisdiction. The information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account your financial objectives, situation or needs. Investors should consult with their own legal, tax, business and/or financial advisors in connection with any investment decision.

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, all liability and responsibility (including without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered through use or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation is disclaimed.

This presentation may include non-IFRS financial information. The non-IFRS financial information is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Group's external auditors. Non-IFRS financial information should not be considered as an indication of or alternative to an IFRS measure of profitability, financial performance or liquidity.

Worley - Half year results 2022

3

Agenda

ersonal use only

Business

Half year

Outlook

performance and

financial results

strategic progress

2

2022

3

1Chris Ashton

Tiernan O'Rourke

Chris Ashton

Worley - Half year results 2022

4

ersonal use only

Key messages

1

Our half year result is indicative of continued

market improvement and is consistent with

the outlook provided at FY21

2

Our business is positioned for long-

term success and we are accelerating

the execution of our strategy

3

We continue to see positive

indicators for growth

Worley - Half year results 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WORLEY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 667 M 6 985 M 6 985 M
Net income 2022 282 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 6 191 M 4 473 M 4 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 47 700
Free-Float -
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,80 AUD
Average target price 11,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Charmaine Hopkins Executive Group Director-Finance
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
John Michael Grill Chairman
Geeta Thakorlal Group Director-Information & Digital Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED12.32%4 516
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.3.47%3 308
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.23%2 594
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.18.66%2 052
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-4.18%1 992
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.102.54%1 740