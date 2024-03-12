The renewable hydrogen produced will initially be used at Shell's Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam to partially decarbonize the production of fossil fuels and support the industrial use of hydrogen in the heavy transportation industry.

Work will be based in our office in The Hague and supported by our Global Integrated Delivery team in Mumbai. It will also leverage our global hydrogen subject matter experts and capabilities.

Mark Trueman, Group President and Shell Account Executive Sponsor said, "The Holland Hydrogen 1 project showcases the critical partnership between our companies required to develop innovative large-scale renewable hydrogen infrastructure. We appreciate Shell's confidence and are committed to working with Shell and the other key vendors to deliver this important project."