Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Worley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/05 02:10:46 am EDT
13.65 AUD   +1.41%
04:20aWORLEY : Supporting Oman's journey to low-carbon fuel production
PU
04/04WORLEY : Contract award from Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited
PU
03/22WORLEY : Application for quotation of securities - WOR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worley : Supporting Oman's journey to low-carbon fuel production

04/05/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're providing concept feasibility study services to develop and challenge GEO's defined green hydrogen energy project. This includes optimizing around 25 GW of wind and solar generation, transforming this renewable energy through electrolysis into green hydrogen, as well as the production, storage, and export of green ammonia.

The GEO project consortium comprises OQ - the Sultanate of Oman's global integrated energy company, InterContinental Energy (ICE) - the leading dedicated green fuels developer, and EnerTech (ETC) - a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer.

In addition to defining the project components, our study will identify opportunities to enhance in-country value delivered from the expected 10-year project implementation period. This includes employment and development for Omani nationals and value adds through local manufacturing and supply by Omani companies across the supply chain.

The overall project aims to produce over 1.8 million tons of low-carbon green hydrogen which can produce up to 10 million tons of green ammonia per annum, supporting the local economy and global market by exporting green ammonia to help other countries decarbonize their economies.

We'll lead the work from our Muscat office with support from our Centers of Excellence in Europe.

"Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard to abate sectors where there's no obvious alternative," says Dr Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley. "This project enables Oman to use their natural resources to produce green fuels for self-use and export, and supports our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world."

"The GEO team, together with our technical specialists, are at the vanguard of mega-scale green fuels project development. The work being undertaken will place Oman at the forefront of such projects, maximizing the utilization of Oman's natural resources of wind and solar to produce green fuels, and build the country's associated industry," said Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ.

FROM AMBITION TO REALITY

Follow Worley on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SHARE STORY

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 08:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WORLEY LIMITED
04:20aWORLEY : Supporting Oman's journey to low-carbon fuel production
PU
04/04WORLEY : Contract award from Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited
PU
03/22WORLEY : Application for quotation of securities - WOR
PU
03/17WORLEY : Providing engineering services in offshore wind
PU
03/15WORLEY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WOR
PU
03/09Worley Exits Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
MT
02/28WORLEY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/22Worley's After-Tax Profit Surges 259% in Half-Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021; Shares Jump 6%
MT
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Worley Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/22WORLEY : Presentation - Half year results 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLEY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 448 M 7 137 M 7 137 M
Net income 2022 240 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 7 062 M 5 334 M 5 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 47 700
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,46 AUD
Average target price 12,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Charmaine Hopkins Executive Group Director-Finance
Tiernan Patrick O'Rourke Chief Financial Officer
John Michael Grill Chairman
Geeta Thakorlal Group Director-Information & Digital Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED26.62%5 334
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.60.52%2 835
SUBSEA 7 S.A.32.07%2 797
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.186.20%2 477
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-11.15%2 233
TGS ASA57.25%1 763