Worley : Supporting Oman's journey to low-carbon fuel production

We're providing concept feasibility study services to develop and challenge GEO's defined green hydrogen energy project. This includes optimizing around 25 GW of wind and solar generation, transforming this renewable energy through electrolysis into green hydrogen, as well as the production, storage, and export of green ammonia.

The GEO project consortium comprises OQ - the Sultanate of Oman's global integrated energy company, InterContinental Energy (ICE) - the leading dedicated green fuels developer, and EnerTech (ETC) - a Kuwait government-backed clean energy investor and developer.

In addition to defining the project components, our study will identify opportunities to enhance in-country value delivered from the expected 10-year project implementation period. This includes employment and development for Omani nationals and value adds through local manufacturing and supply by Omani companies across the supply chain.

The overall project aims to produce over 1.8 million tons of low-carbon green hydrogen which can produce up to 10 million tons of green ammonia per annum, supporting the local economy and global market by exporting green ammonia to help other countries decarbonize their economies.

We'll lead the work from our Muscat office with support from our Centers of Excellence in Europe.

"Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard to abate sectors where there's no obvious alternative," says Dr Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley. "This project enables Oman to use their natural resources to produce green fuels for self-use and export, and supports our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world."

"The GEO team, together with our technical specialists, are at the vanguard of mega-scale green fuels project development. The work being undertaken will place Oman at the forefront of such projects, maximizing the utilization of Oman's natural resources of wind and solar to produce green fuels, and build the country's associated industry," said Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, CEO Alternative Energy at OQ.

