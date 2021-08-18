Log in
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
Worley : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada

08/18/2021 | 04:24am EDT
We're providing preliminary front-end engineering and design services for the Shell Canada Polaris CCS project. The project will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the refinery and chemicals plant located at Shell's Scotford Complex near Edmonton, Canada.

The Polaris CCS facility is expected to start up around 2025, subject to a final investment decision by Shell expected in 2023.

'Delivering a more sustainable world for our customers is at the core of everything we do. Working with Shell Canada on its Polaris CCS project reinforces our commitment to helping our customers navigate the energy transition. And underpins our position as industry leaders in low-carbon fuels and decarbonization.' said Karen Sobel, Group President, Americas at Worley.


Financials
Sales 2021 9 482 M 6 888 M 6 888 M
Net income 2021 151 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,3x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 5 780 M 4 195 M 4 199 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 51 855
Free-Float 60,1%
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,05 AUD
Average target price 11,94 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Charmaine Hopkins Chief Financial Officer
John Michael Grill Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Haynes Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED-3.83%4 195
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-7.57%2 829
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 257
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-23.27%2 255
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-6.11%1 726
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-27.04%1 269