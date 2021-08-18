Worley : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada

We're providing preliminary front-end engineering and design services for the Shell Canada Polaris CCS project. The project will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the refinery and chemicals plant located at Shell's Scotford Complex near Edmonton, Canada.

The Polaris CCS facility is expected to start up around 2025, subject to a final investment decision by Shell expected in 2023.

'Delivering a more sustainable world for our customers is at the core of everything we do. Working with Shell Canada on its Polaris CCS project reinforces our commitment to helping our customers navigate the energy transition. And underpins our position as industry leaders in low-carbon fuels and decarbonization.' said Karen Sobel, Group President, Americas at Worley.

