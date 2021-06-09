Worley : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world

Located on Banjima country in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, South Flank is one of the world's largest iron ore operations, integrating the latest advances in autonomous-ready fleets, digital connectivity and modular design.

We're presently providing construction and commission support as the mine prepares for approximately 25 years of production, ramping up to 145 million tonnes of iron ore each year.

Our involvement commenced in November 2014 with the award of the pre-identification phase study scope and continued through all subsequent selection and definition phases.

In mid-2018 we commenced the detailed engineering for two primary crushers, long overland conveyors, an ore processing facility, stockyard and out loading facilities - together helping build one of the world's largest iron ore hubs.

We also provided engineering solutions for one of the highest capacity train load out systems in the iron ore industry at 20,000 tonnes an hour. A big design challenge, and a significant feature of the project.

'We are proud to work alongside BHP on the largest new mine in Western Australia in more than 50 years,' said Gillian Cagney, Regional Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand.

'Achieving first ore safely, to schedule and budget is a historic moment for all project partners and is testament of our engineering and delivery services provided in the Pilbara since 1990. With most of South Flank's ore being made into steel - the foundation of our built environment - the project is helping to construct our cities, build sustainable infrastructure and enable transportation across the world. Worley has a strong history working with BHP, having delivered projects in Australia and the Americas.'

'Worley delivered quality engineering outcomes that contributed to the success of South Flank,' said Quinton Brand, BHP Head of Major Projects.

