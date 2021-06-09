Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Worley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/07
12.29 AUD   +0.33%
04:23aWORLEY  : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world
PU
06/08WORLEY  : Providing engineering and procurement services in
PU
06/03WORLEY  : Making sulphur handling and transportation safer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worley : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world

06/09/2021 | 04:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Located on Banjima country in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, South Flank is one of the world's largest iron ore operations, integrating the latest advances in autonomous-ready fleets, digital connectivity and modular design.

We're presently providing construction and commission support as the mine prepares for approximately 25 years of production, ramping up to 145 million tonnes of iron ore each year.

Our involvement commenced in November 2014 with the award of the pre-identification phase study scope and continued through all subsequent selection and definition phases.

In mid-2018 we commenced the detailed engineering for two primary crushers, long overland conveyors, an ore processing facility, stockyard and out loading facilities - together helping build one of the world's largest iron ore hubs.

We also provided engineering solutions for one of the highest capacity train load out systems in the iron ore industry at 20,000 tonnes an hour. A big design challenge, and a significant feature of the project.

'We are proud to work alongside BHP on the largest new mine in Western Australia in more than 50 years,' said Gillian Cagney, Regional Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand.

'Achieving first ore safely, to schedule and budget is a historic moment for all project partners and is testament of our engineering and delivery services provided in the Pilbara since 1990. With most of South Flank's ore being made into steel - the foundation of our built environment - the project is helping to construct our cities, build sustainable infrastructure and enable transportation across the world. Worley has a strong history working with BHP, having delivered projects in Australia and the Americas.'

'Worley delivered quality engineering outcomes that contributed to the success of South Flank,' said Quinton Brand, BHP Head of Major Projects.

Follow Worley on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand YouTube.
SHARE STORY

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLEY LIMITED
04:23aWORLEY  : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world
PU
06/08WORLEY  : Providing engineering and procurement services in
PU
06/03WORLEY  : Making sulphur handling and transportation safer
PU
06/02WORLEY  : Shell awards Worley contract to help create a
PU
05/25Australia shares drop on virus worries; miners drag
RE
05/19WORLEY  : Combining green hydrogen and biogenic
PU
05/17WORLEY  : Bringing your whole self to work, everyday
PU
05/05Australia shares flat as losses in banks, tech stocks offset miners' gains
RE
05/03WORLEY  : Bags Contract for Swedish Renewable Methanol Facility
MT
05/03WORLEY  : Secures FEED, Cost estimate Contract for Renewable Methanol Facility i..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 472 M 7 331 M 7 331 M
Net income 2021 148 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 1 674 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 6 455 M 4 996 M 4 996 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 51 855
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,79 AUD
Last Close Price 12,34 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Francis Honan Chief Financial Officer & Group MD-Finance
John Michael Grill Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Haynes Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED6.96%4 996
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-2.62%3 081
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.45%3 067
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 882
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.47.82%2 612
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-13.83%1 617