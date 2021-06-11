Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Worley Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOR   AU000000WOR2

WORLEY LIMITED

(WOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/07
12.29 AUD   +0.33%
01:12aWORLEY  : Providing sulphur recovery technologies to a new
PU
06/09WORLEY  : Names Interim CFO; Shares Slip 4%
MT
06/09WORLEY  : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worley : Providing sulphur recovery technologies to a new

06/11/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The sulphur recovery complex is part of the Grass Root Refinery and Petrochemicals at Tuban (GRe@T) project, which is being built by Pt Pertamina Rosneft Pengolahan & Petrokimia (PRP&P).

This refinery will process 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, over 1 million tons of ethylene per year, 1.3 million tons of aromatic hydrocarbons per year, and 650,000 tons per year of polyethylene. The complex is expected to start production in 2025.

Comprimo will provide the most cost-effective sulphur recovery technology available to PRP&P, and make sure emissions regulations are met. The plant will consist of three amine regeneration units, two sour water strippers, and two identical sulphur recovery trains of 1,040 tons per day of sulphur each, with two identical tail gas treatment trains. A one-stop-shop approach to licensing of all sulphur block technologies by Comprimo provides PRP&P the benefit of synergies in the design, engineering and operation of these units.

'Our contract with Comprimo gives PRP&P the technology needed for the integrated refinery and petrochemical complex to be one of the most competitive in the Asia-Pacific region,' said Carlos Mondolfi, Project Director with PRP&P. 'We look forward to building a successful sulphur recovery complex in full compliance with emissions regulations.'

'As the largest sulphur recovery and gas treating technology provider, we are pleased to deliver our sulphur technologies offering to PRP&P,' said Frank Scheel, Senior Vice President, Comprimo. 'Applying sulphur abatement technology is another step towards Worley's commitment to delivering a more sustainable world.'

Follow Worley on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SHARE STORY

Disclaimer

Worley Limited published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WORLEY LIMITED
01:12aWORLEY  : Providing sulphur recovery technologies to a new
PU
06/09WORLEY  : Names Interim CFO; Shares Slip 4%
MT
06/09WORLEY  : Helping South Flank deliver iron ore to world
PU
06/08WORLEY  : Providing engineering and procurement services in
PU
06/03WORLEY  : Making sulphur handling and transportation safer
PU
06/02WORLEY  : Shell awards Worley contract to help create a
PU
05/25Australia shares drop on virus worries; miners drag
RE
05/19WORLEY  : Combining green hydrogen and biogenic
PU
05/17WORLEY  : Bringing your whole self to work, everyday
PU
05/05Australia shares flat as losses in banks, tech stocks offset miners' gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 472 M 7 339 M 7 339 M
Net income 2021 148 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2021 1 674 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,7x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 6 193 M 4 797 M 4 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 51 855
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart WORLEY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Worley Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLEY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,79 AUD
Last Close Price 11,84 AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Ashton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Francis Honan Chief Financial Officer & Group MD-Finance
John Michael Grill Chairman
Xiao Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Haynes Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLEY LIMITED6.96%4 797
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.45%3 143
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-3.94%3 038
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 797
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.46.75%2 593
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA-12.70%1 638