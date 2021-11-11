Log in
    WOR   US9818111026

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WOR)
  Report
Baird 2021 Virtual Global Industrials Conference Presentation

11/11/2021 | 01:37pm GMT
Worthington Industries

Joe Hayek - Chief Financial Officer

2021 Virtual Global Industrials Conference

November 11, 2021

Safe Harbor

Worthington Industries wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to

differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks,

uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks.

2

NET SALES OF

$3.6 BILLION

TTM 08/31/21

8,000 5,100 53 7 $604M

ADJ. EBITDA

TTM 08/31/21

3

Corporate

Citizenship & Sustainability

Long history of keeping employees safe, practicing good citizenship and protecting the environment

For more details, please see our 2021 Citizenship & Sustainability Report

4

located on the "Sustainability Report" page of our website at: www.WorthingtonIndustries.com

NEW REPORTING SEGMENTS ANNOUNCED STARTING FISCAL 2022

Segments better align businesses around the attractive end-markets they serve and provide investors with greater insights into performance

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Worthington Industries Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 264 M - 2 437 M
Net income 2022 260 M - 194 M
Net cash 2022 161 M - 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 2 809 M 2 809 M 2 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Worthington Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 55,58 $
Average target price 68,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Andrew Rose President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph B. Hayek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. McConnell Executive Chairman
Matthew K. Schlabig Chief Information Officer
Geoffrey G. Gilmore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.8.26%2 809
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.7.06%21 782
JSW STEEL LIMITED70.93%21 437
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION37.78%18 940
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.119.66%18 336
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.32%14 748