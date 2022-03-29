Worthington Industries : 2022 3rd Quarter Overview

Q3 FY2022

VISION

TO BE THE TRANSFORMATIVE

PARTNER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS, A

POSITIVE FORCE IN OUR

COMMUNITIES AND EARN

EXCEPTIONAL RETURNS

2

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Worthington offers an attractive investment opportunity balancing growth and rewarding shareholders

• Business segments aligned around diverse and attractive end-markets with market leading positions

• Actively pursuing growth through innovation, transformation, and acquisitions • Multiple new product launches complete and pending • 4 acquisitions closed in calendar year 2021

• Balanced approach to capital allocation focused on investing for growth and rewarding shareholders • Dividend paid since becoming a public company in 1968 • Opportunistically reduced share count by 30% over past 10 years

• Solid free cash flow and ample liquidity to continue executing on strategy

3

✓ Domestic leader in value added Steel Processing, laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations

✓ Market leader in Building Products, consisting of commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating and cooling solutions and other specialty offerings

✓ Leading Consumer Products brands in tools, outdoor living and celebrations

✓ Sustainable Energy Solutions focused on on-board fueling and gas containment solutions for hydrogen and adjacent sustainable energy markets Financial Metrics (TTM 2/28/22): •Sales:$4.7 billion •Adj. EBITDA: $662 million •Corporate Credit Ratings: BBB / Baa3

• 9,500 employees with 58 facilities in 9 countries

• Primarily non-union facilities

• Employee, customer, supplier and investor-centered philosophy 4

BUSINESS SEGMENTS ALIGNED AROUND ATTRACTIVE END-MARKETS WITH MARKET LEADING POSITIONS

STEEL PROCESSINGBUILDING PRODUCTSCONSUMER PRODUCTSSUSTAINABLE

ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Value-added processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, producer of laser welded solutions, and electrical steel laminations

Includes market-leading positions in commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating & cooling solutions and

other specialty offerings

Comprised of brands that offer market leading products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations

Based in Europe and dedicated to on-board fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services