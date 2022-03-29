Worthington Industries : 2022 3rd Quarter Overview
Q3 FY2022
VISION
TO BE THE TRANSFORMATIVE
PARTNER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS, A
POSITIVE FORCE IN OUR
COMMUNITIES AND EARN
EXCEPTIONAL RETURNS
KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Worthington offers an attractive investment opportunity balancing growth and rewarding shareholders
• Business segments aligned around diverse and attractive end-markets with market leading positions
• Actively pursuing growth through innovation, transformation, and acquisitions
• Balanced approach to capital allocation focused on investing for growth and rewarding shareholders
• Solid free cash flow and ample liquidity to continue executing on strategy
✓ Domestic leader in value added Steel Processing, laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations
✓ Market leader in Building Products , consisting of commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating and cooling solutions and other specialty offerings
✓ Leading Consumer Products brands in tools, outdoor living and celebrations
✓ Sustainable Energy Solutions focused on on-board fueling and gas containment solutions for hydrogen and adjacent sustainable energy markets
Financial Metrics (TTM 2/28/22):
• Sales:$4.7 billion
• Adj. EBITDA: $662 million • Corporate Credit Ratings: BBB / Baa3
• 9,500 employees with 58 facilities in 9 countries
• Primarily non-union facilities
• Employee, customer, supplier and investor-centered philosophy
BUSINESS SEGMENTS ALIGNED AROUND ATTRACTIVE END-MARKETS WITH MARKET LEADING POSITIONS
STEEL PROCESSING BUILDING PRODUCTS CONSUMER PRODUCTS SUSTAINABLE
ENERGY SOLUTIONS
Value-added processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, producer of laser welded solutions, and electrical steel laminations
Includes market-leading positions in commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating & cooling solutions and
other specialty offerings
Comprised of brands that offer market leading products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations
Based in Europe and dedicated to on-board fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services
Sales 2022
4 943 M
-
-
Net income 2022
332 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
730 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,89x
Yield 2022
2,21%
Capitalization
2 525 M
2 525 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,66x
EV / Sales 2023
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
9 500
Free-Float
64,3%
