    WOR   US9818111026

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WOR)
Worthington Industries : 2022 3rd Quarter Overview

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Q3 FY2022

VISION

TO BE THE TRANSFORMATIVE

PARTNER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS, A

POSITIVE FORCE IN OUR

COMMUNITIES AND EARN

EXCEPTIONAL RETURNS

2

KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Worthington offers an attractive investment opportunity balancing growth and rewarding shareholders

  • Business segments aligned around diverse and attractive end-markets with market leading positions

  • Actively pursuing growth through innovation, transformation, and acquisitions

    • Multiple new product launches complete and pending

    • 4 acquisitions closed in calendar year 2021

  • Balanced approach to capital allocation focused on investing for growth and rewarding shareholders

    • Dividend paid since becoming a public company in 1968

    • Opportunistically reduced share count by 30% over past 10 years

  • Solid free cash flow and ample liquidity to continue executing on strategy

3

  • Domestic leader in value added Steel Processing, laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations

  • Market leader in Building Products, consisting of commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating and cooling solutions and other specialty offerings

  • Leading Consumer Products brands in tools, outdoor living and celebrations

  • Sustainable Energy Solutions focused on on-board fueling and gas containment solutions for hydrogen and adjacent sustainable energy markets

    Financial Metrics (TTM 2/28/22):

    Sales:$4.7 billion

    Adj. EBITDA: $662 million Corporate Credit Ratings: BBB / Baa3

  • 9,500 employees with 58 facilities in 9 countries

  • Primarily non-union facilities

  • Employee, customer, supplier and investor-centered philosophy

4

BUSINESS SEGMENTS ALIGNED AROUND ATTRACTIVE END-MARKETS WITH MARKET LEADING POSITIONS

STEEL PROCESSINGBUILDING PRODUCTSCONSUMER PRODUCTSSUSTAINABLE

ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Value-added processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, producer of laser welded solutions, and electrical steel laminations

Includes market-leading positions in commercial and residential construction products, water systems, heating & cooling solutions and

other specialty offerings

Comprised of brands that offer market leading products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations

Based in Europe and dedicated to on-board fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Worthington Industries Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:30:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 943 M - -
Net income 2022 332 M - -
Net Debt 2022 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,89x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 2 525 M 2 525 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 64,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
B. Andrew Rose President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph B. Hayek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. McConnell Director
Matthew K. Schlabig Chief Information Officer
Geoffrey G. Gilmore Vice President-Purchasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.42%2 525
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-6.42%23 414
JSW STEEL LIMITED11.32%23 091
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION13.15%21 377
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-19.35%16 096
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.69%14 487