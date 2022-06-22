Worthington Industries : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K 06/22/2022 | 10:45pm EDT Send by mail :

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.5 billion and net earnings of $80.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2022. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $978.3 million and net earnings of $113.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below. (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings $ 80.3 $ 1.61 $ 113.6 $ 2.15 Impairment and restructuring (gains) charges (1.8 ) (0.03 ) 10.9 0.20 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - - (1.1 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 78.5 $ 1.58 $ 123.4 $ 2.33 Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows: (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 12M 2022 12M 2021 Net sales $ 1,520.3 $ 978.3 $ 5,242.2 $ 3,171.4 Operating income 65.4 110.5 329.3 167.5 Equity income 53.0 42.4 213.6 123.3 Net earnings 80.3 113.6 399.3 741.5 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.61 $ 2.15 $ 7.44 $ 13.42 "We finished our 2022 fiscal year with strong results in the fourth quarter and delivered record earnings per share for the full year," said Andy Rose, President and CEO. "Steel Processing was negatively impacted by inventory holding losses in the fourth quarter but our Building Products and Consumer Products segments both continued to perform exceptionally well, as our investments in new product development and production capacity are positively impacting our results. I'm very pleased with the way our teams continue to execute in a challenging environment, and I want to thank all our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to our customers." Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $1.5 billion compared to $978.3 million, an increase of $542.0 million, or 55%, over the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher average selling prices across all segments and contributions from the acquisitions of Tempel Steel Company and Shiloh Industries' U.S. BlankLight® business in the current fiscal year. Gross margin decreased $58.4 million from the prior year quarter to $167.7 million, as improvements in both the Consumer Products and Building Products segments were more than offset by lower margin contributions from Steel Processing. Margins in Steel Processing were negatively impacted by an estimated $92.8 million unfavorable swing related to inventory holding losses in the current quarter compared to inventory holding gains in the prior year quarter. Operating income for the current quarter was $65.4 million, down $45.1 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding restructuring items in both quarters and the impact of the Nikola-related expense adjustment in the prior year quarter, operating income was down $63.1 million from the prior year quarter on the combined impact of lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense, up $4.7 million over the prior year quarter primarily due to the impact of acquisitions. Interest expense was $8.2 million in the current quarter, up $0.5 million over the prior year quarter due to the impact of higher average debt levels associated with short-term borrowings. The Company generated equity income of $53.0 million in the current quarter and received cash distributions of $22.6 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter. The $10.7 million increase in equity income in the current quarter was driven primarily by higher equity earnings at ClarkDietrich, partially offset by a decline in equity earnings at WAVE. Income tax expense was $25.0 million in the current quarter compared to $27.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower pre-tax earnings, partially offset by a discrete tax benefit realized in connection with the sale of the Company's liquified petroleum gas (LPG) fuel storage business in Poland in the prior year quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 23.3% compared to 19.6% for the prior year quarter. Balance Sheet At quarter-end, total debt of $744.6 million was up $34.1 million from May 31, 2021. The Company had $34.5 million of cash at quarter end, a decrease of $605.8 million from May 31, 2021, primarily due to acquisitions and an increase in working capital associated with higher average steel prices. Quarterly Segment Results Steel Processing's net sales totaled $1.1 billion, up $464.6 million, over the prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was driven by higher average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted EBIT was down $81.3 million from the prior year quarter to $16.5 million, as the favorable impact of acquisitions and higher selling prices was more than offset by inventory holding losses, estimated to be $42.3 million in the current quarter compared to estimated inventory holding gains of $50.5 million in the prior year quarter. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 56% to 44% in the current quarter, compared to 48% to 52% in the prior year quarter. Consumer Products' net sales totaled $186.2 million, up 18%, or $28.7 million, over the prior year quarter on higher selling prices, partially offset by an unfavorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBIT totaled $29.5 million in the current quarter, an increase of $10.5 million over the prior year quarter driven primarily by the favorable impact of higher selling prices. Building Products' net sales totaled $172.9 million, up 40%, or $49.2 million, over the prior year quarter on higher selling prices and an improved product mix. Adjusted EBIT increased $22.4 million over the prior year quarter to $63.6 million, on higher contributions of both operating and equity earnings, up $11.5 million and $10.8 million respectively, on the impact of higher selling prices, an increase in equity earnings at ClarkDietrich and favorable product mix. Sustainable Energy Solutions' net sales totaled $41.3 million, up 1%, or $0.4 million, over the comparable prior year quarter on higher selling prices, partially offset by the May 31, 2021 divestiture of the LPG business in Poland. Adjusted EBIT reflected a loss of $1.7 million compared to a profit of $3.9 million in the prior year quarter, driven by unfavorable product mix and increased costs. Adjusted EBIT in the prior year quarter excludes a $10.3 million loss on the sale of the LPG business. Recent Developments During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 of its common shares for $52.4 million, at an average purchase price of $52.41.



On May 19, 2022, the Company established a revolving trade accounts receivable securitization facility allowing it to borrow up to $175.0 million. The facility further enhances the Company's liquidity position, providing low-cost incremental borrowing capacity.



On June 2, 2022, the Company acquired Level5® Tools, LLC, a leading provider of drywall tools and related accessories. The purchase price was approximately $55.0 million, subject to closing adjustments, with a potential earn out of up to $25.0 million based on performance through 2024.



On June 22, 2022, Worthington's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022, an 11% increase or $0.03 per share. Outlook "We are well positioned heading into our new fiscal year with solid business strategies to drive growth through transformation, innovation, and M&A," Rose said. "While the business environment continues to be challenging and there is some level of economic uncertainty, our teams are performing at a high level, and we remain optimistic about demand in our key end markets and our ability to execute effectively going forward." Conference Call Worthington will review fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results during its quarterly conference call on June 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com. About Worthington Industries Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company's focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers. Safe Harbor Statement The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company relating to the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities thereto (such as fiscal stimulus packages, quarantines, shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social or other activities) on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; future or expected cash positions, liquidity and ability to access financial markets and capital; outlook, strategy or business plans; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company's operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic - the duration, extent and severity of which is impossible to predict, including the possibility of future resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants thereof - and the availability, effectiveness and acceptance of vaccines, and other actual or potential public health emergencies and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith; the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including significant economic disruptions from COVID-19, the actions taken in connection therewith and the implementation of related fiscal stimulus packages; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets, including inflation and increases in interest rates, and with respect to the ability of financial institutions to provide capital; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company's products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; changing oil prices and/or supply; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company's products; volatility or fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities, labor and other items required by operations (especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine); the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers' compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive (especially in light of the semi-conductor shortages), construction and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, labor shortages (especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic), interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts (especially in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine), terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability (especially in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine), foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company's products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; the effect of inflation and interest rate increases, which may negatively impact the Company's operations and financial results; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; the level of imports and import prices in the Company's markets; the impact of environmental laws and regulations or the actions of the United States Environmental Protection Agency or similar regulators which increase costs or limit the Company's ability to use or sell certain products; the impact of increasing environmental, greenhouse gas emission and sustainability regulations or considerations or; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other governmental agencies as contemplated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Act of 2021, and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and the Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which may increase the Company's healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company's operations and financial results; the effects of tax laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws, which may increase the Company's costs and negatively impact the Company's operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the filings of Worthington Industries, Inc. with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Part I - Item 1A. - Risk Factors" of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Worthington Industries, Inc. for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. Contacts:

SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM

VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT

614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER

614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com
200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com

WorthingtonIndustries.com WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,520,305 $ 978,319 $ 5,242,219 $ 3,171,429 Cost of goods sold 1,352,582 752,171 4,527,403 2,532,351 Gross margin 167,723 226,148 714,816 639,078 Selling, general and administrative expense 104,642 99,925 399,568 351,145 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 3,076 13,739 Restructuring and other (income) expense, net (2,314 ) 18,441 (17,096 ) 56,097 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - (2,676 ) - 50,624 Operating income 65,395 110,458 329,268 167,473 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 651 797 2,714 2,163 Interest expense (8,167 ) (7,650 ) (31,337 ) (30,346 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 53,041 42,386 213,641 123,325 Gains on investment in Nikola - - - 655,102 Earnings before income taxes 110,920 145,991 514,286 917,717 Income tax expense 24,963 27,449 115,022 176,267 Net earnings 85,957 118,542 399,264 741,450 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,705 4,987 19,878 17,655 Net earnings attributable to controlling interests $ 80,252 $ 113,555 $ 379,386 $ 723,795 Basic Weighted average common shares outstanding 48,780 51,587 49,940 52,701 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.65 $ 2.20 $ 7.60 $ 13.73 Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding 49,701 52,862 50,993 53,917 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 1.61 $ 2.15 $ 7.44 $ 13.42 Common shares outstanding at end of period 48,380 51,330 48,380 51,330 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 1.12 $ 1.03 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(In thousands) May 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,485 $ 640,311 Receivables, less allowances of $1,292 and $608 at May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively 857,493 639,964 Inventories: Raw materials 323,609 266,208 Work in process 255,019 183,413 Finished products 180,512 115,133 Total inventories 759,140 564,754 Income taxes receivable 20,556 1,958 Assets held for sale 20,318 51,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,661 69,049 Total current assets 1,785,653 1,967,992 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 327,381 233,126 Operating lease assets 98,769 35,101 Goodwill 401,469 351,056 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $93,973 and $80,513 at May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively 299,017 240,387 Other assets 34,394 30,566 Property, plant and equipment: Land 51,483 21,744 Buildings and improvements 303,269 271,196 Machinery and equipment 1,196,806 1,046,065 Construction in progress 59,363 53,903 Total property, plant and equipment 1,610,921 1,392,908 Less: accumulated depreciation 914,581 877,891 Total property, plant and equipment, net 696,340 515,017 Total assets $ 3,643,023 $ 3,373,245 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 668,438 $ 567,392 Short-term borrowings 47,997 - Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 117,530 137,698 Dividends payable 15,988 16,536 Other accrued items 70,125 52,250 Current operating lease liabilities 11,618 9,947 Income taxes payable 300 3,620 Current maturities of long-term debt 265 458 Total current liabilities 932,261 787,901 Other liabilities 115,991 82,824 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 81,149 99,669 Long-term debt 696,345 710,031 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 88,183 27,374 Deferred income taxes, net 115,132 113,751 Total liabilities 2,029,061 1,821,550 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,480,752 1,398,193 Noncontrolling interests 133,210 153,502 Total equity 1,613,962 1,551,695 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,643,023 $ 3,373,245 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 85,957 $ 118,542 $ 399,264 $ 741,450 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,248 21,990 98,827 87,654 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 3,076 13,739 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 5,839 (4,304 ) 19,175 4,822 Bad debt expense (income) 63 (95 ) 959 (255 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of

distributions (30,487 ) (16,881 ) (113,583 ) (32,318 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (2,320 ) 18,293 (16,150 ) 53,607 Stock-based compensation 4,141 4,692 16,100 19,129 Gains on investment in Nikola - - - (655,102 ) Charitable contribution of Nikola shares - - - 20,653 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 4,123 (112,535 ) (151,328 ) (223,254 ) Inventories 111,323 (163,149 ) (118,490 ) (169,740 ) Accounts payable (38,737 ) 157,593 12,230 315,222 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 23,576 27,134 (29,348 ) 75,725 Income taxes payable (4,490 ) (33,896 ) (5,977 ) 2,671 Other operating items, net (22,398 ) 22,923 (44,643 ) 20,376 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,838 40,307 70,112 274,379 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (22,796 ) (16,857 ) (94,600 ) (82,178 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest in WSP - Taylor (6,811 ) - (6,811 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 548 203 (376,713 ) (129,615 ) Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs 4,032 25,259 39,936 45,854 Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares - - - 634,449 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (25,027 ) 8,605 (438,188 ) 468,510 Financing activities: Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings (63,912 ) - 41,726 - Principal payments on long-term obligations (11 ) (330 ) (565 ) (622 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 236 4,872 (6,280 ) 6,581 Payments to noncontrolling interests (19,724 ) (2,880 ) (35,160 ) (10,690 ) Repurchase of common shares (52,406 ) (46,804 ) (180,248 ) (192,054 ) Dividends paid (13,833 ) (12,964 ) (57,223 ) (52,991 ) Net cash used by financing activities (149,650 ) (58,106 ) (237,750 ) (249,776 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,839 ) (9,194 ) (605,826 ) 493,113 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 44,324 649,505 640,311 147,198 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 34,485 $ 640,311 $ 34,485 $ 640,311 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume and per share amounts) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents adjusted operating income and adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, which generally exclude impairment and restructuring charges as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations. Additionally, the Company presents adjusted earnings before interest and taxes attributable to controlling interest ("adjusted EBIT") for purposes of evaluating segment performance. These represent non-GAAP financial measures and are used by management to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation because it believes that these measures provide additional perspective and, in some circumstances are more closely correlated to, the performance of the Company's ongoing operations. The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021. Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 Operating Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 65,395 $ 110,920 $ 24,963 $ 80,252 $ 1.61 Restructuring and other income, net (2,314 ) (2,314 ) 570 (1,847 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 63,081 $ 108,606 $ 24,393 $ 78,405 $ 1.58 Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 Operating Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 110,458 $ 145,991 $ 27,449 $ 113,555 $ 2.15 Restructuring and other expense, net 18,441 18,441 (7,413 ) 10,998 0.20 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (2,676 ) (2,676 ) 1,544 (1,132 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP $ 126,223 $ 161,756 $ 33,318 $ 123,421 $ 2.33 Change $ (63,142 ) $ (53,150 ) $ (8,925 ) $ (45,016 ) $ (0.75 ) The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the year ended May 31, 2022 and 2021. Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2022 Operating Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 329,268 $ 514,286 $ 115,022 $ 379,386 $ 7.44 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 3,076 (450 ) 1,486 0.03 Restructuring and other income, net (17,096 ) (17,096 ) 2,598 (8,572 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP $ 315,248 $ 500,266 $ 112,874 $ 372,300 $ 7.30 Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2021 Operating Income Earnings Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1) Earnings per Diluted Share GAAP $ 167,473 $ 917,717 $ 176,267 $ 723,795 $ 13.42 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,739 13,739 (3,200 ) 10,539 0.20 Restructuring and other expense, net 56,097 56,097 (29,450 ) 26,421 0.50 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains 50,624 50,624 (10,241 ) 40,383 0.75 Gains on investment in Nikola - (655,102 ) 136,035 (519,067 ) (9.63 ) Non-GAAP $ 287,933 $ 383,075 $ 83,123 $ 282,071 $ 5.24 Change $ 27,315 $ 117,191 $ 29,751 $ 90,229 $ 2.06 1 Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interest. To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the periods presented, the following volume and sales information for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 has been provided along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to the most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit: Three Months Ended May 31, 2022 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,042,465 22,008,912 3,469,962 181,026 - n/a Sales $ 1,119,808 $ 186,212 $ 172,945 $ 41,335 $ 5 $ 1,520,305 Operating income (loss) $ 16,877 $ 29,734 $ 19,834 $ (1,756 ) $ 706 $ 65,395 Restructuring and other income, net (2,281 ) - - - (33 ) (2,314 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 14,596 29,734 19,834 (1,756 ) 673 63,081 Miscellaneous income, net 827 (245 ) 99 80 (110 ) 651 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 6,922 - 43,634 - 2,485 53,041 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 5,809 - - - - 5,809 Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes $ 16,536 $ 29,489 $ 63,567 $ (1,676 ) $ 3,048 $ 110,964 Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,099,477 21,518,383 3,389,854 252,366 - n/a Sales $ 655,177 $ 157,492 $ 123,689 $ 40,908 $ 1,053 $ 978,319 Operating income (loss) $ 94,333 $ 19,344 $ 8,043 $ (6,448 ) $ (4,814 ) $ 110,458 Restructuring and other expense, net 79 (78 ) 256 10,293 7,891 18,441 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - - - - (2,676 ) (2,676 ) Adjusted operating income 94,412 19,266 8,299 3,845 401 126,223 Miscellaneous income, net (127 ) (264 ) 104 11 1,073 797 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 8,571 - 32,824 - 991 42,386 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 5,025 - - - - 5,025 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 97,831 $ 19,002 $ 41,227 $ 3,856 $ 2,465 $ 164,381 (1) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below. (2) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of restructuring charges of $104 and $38 for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Twelve months ended May 31, 2022 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 4,170,931 82,393,013 11,707,258 610,811 - n/a Sales $ 3,933,021 $ 636,478 $ 541,757 $ 130,954 $ 9 $ 5,242,219 Operating income (loss) $ 199,120 $ 94,378 $ 39,905 $ (6,157 ) $ 2,022 $ 329,268 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,076 - - - - 3,076 Restructuring and other income, net (14,480 ) - (35 ) (143 ) (2,438 ) (17,096 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) 187,716 94,378 39,870 (6,300 ) (416 ) 315,248 Miscellaneous income, net 862 (76 ) 240 64 1,624 2,714 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3) 29,787 - 176,498 - 7,356 213,641 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) 15,093 - - - - 15,093 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 203,272 $ 94,302 $ 216,608 $ (6,236 ) $ 8,564 $ 516,510 Twelve months ended May 31, 2021 Steel Processing Consumer Products Building Products Sustainable Energy Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 4,066,773 74,656,594 11,181,873 897,261 33,419 n/a Sales $ 2,059,397 $ 523,697 $ 402,038 $ 134,890 $ 51,407 $ 3,171,429 Operating income (loss) $ 208,648 $ 74,901 $ 12,584 $ (5,535 ) $ (123,125 ) $ 167,473 Impairment of long-lived assets - 506 1,423 - 11,810 13,739 Restructuring and other income, net 1,883 41 256 10,293 43,624 56,097 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains - - - - 50,624 50,624 Adjusted operating income (loss) 210,531 75,448 14,263 4,758 (17,067 ) 287,933 Miscellaneous income, net (371 ) (512 ) 194 203 2,649 2,163 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3) 15,965 - 103,447 - 3,913 123,325 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4) 17,950 - - - - 17,950 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes $ 208,175 $ 74,936 $ 117,904 $ 4,961 $ (10,505 ) $ 395,471 (3) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below (4) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring (charges) gains of $4,785 and $(295) for the year ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following tables outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 WAVE $ 20,755 $ 24,460 $ 87,426 $ 78,869 ClarkDietrich 22,879 8,365 89,072 24,578 Serviacero Worthington 6,922 8,571 29,787 15,965 ArtiFlex 2,806 1,596 7,590 4,475 Cabs (321 ) (606 ) (234 ) (562 ) Total equity income $ 53,041 $ 42,386 $ 213,641 $ 123,325



