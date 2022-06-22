Worthington Industries : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $1.5 billion and net earnings of $80.3 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2022. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported net sales of $978.3 million and net earnings of $113.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by certain unique items, as summarized in the table below.
(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
After-Tax
Per Share
After-Tax
Per Share
Net earnings
$
80.3
$
1.61
$
113.6
$
2.15
Impairment and restructuring (gains) charges
(1.8
)
(0.03
)
10.9
0.20
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
-
-
(1.1
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted net earnings
$
78.5
$
1.58
$
123.4
$
2.33
Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:
(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
4Q 2022
4Q 2021
12M 2022
12M 2021
Net sales
$
1,520.3
$
978.3
$
5,242.2
$
3,171.4
Operating income
65.4
110.5
329.3
167.5
Equity income
53.0
42.4
213.6
123.3
Net earnings
80.3
113.6
399.3
741.5
Earnings per diluted share
$
1.61
$
2.15
$
7.44
$
13.42
"We finished our 2022 fiscal year with strong results in the fourth quarter and delivered record earnings per share for the full year," said Andy Rose, President and CEO. "Steel Processing was negatively impacted by inventory holding losses in the fourth quarter but our Building Products and Consumer Products segments both continued to perform exceptionally well, as our investments in new product development and production capacity are positively impacting our results. I'm very pleased with the way our teams continue to execute in a challenging environment, and I want to thank all our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to our customers."
Consolidated Quarterly Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $1.5 billion compared to $978.3 million, an increase of $542.0 million, or 55%, over the comparable quarter in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher average selling prices across all segments and contributions from the acquisitions of Tempel Steel Company and Shiloh Industries' U.S. BlankLight® business in the current fiscal year.
Gross margin decreased $58.4 million from the prior year quarter to $167.7 million, as improvements in both the Consumer Products and Building Products segments were more than offset by lower margin contributions from Steel Processing. Margins in Steel Processing were negatively impacted by an estimated $92.8 million unfavorable swing related to inventory holding losses in the current quarter compared to inventory holding gains in the prior year quarter.
Operating income for the current quarter was $65.4 million, down $45.1 million from the prior year quarter. Excluding restructuring items in both quarters and the impact of the Nikola-related expense adjustment in the prior year quarter, operating income was down $63.1 million from the prior year quarter on the combined impact of lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense, up $4.7 million over the prior year quarter primarily due to the impact of acquisitions.
Interest expense was $8.2 million in the current quarter, up $0.5 million over the prior year quarter due to the impact of higher average debt levels associated with short-term borrowings.
The Company generated equity income of $53.0 million in the current quarter and received cash distributions of $22.6 million from unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter. The $10.7 million increase in equity income in the current quarter was driven primarily by higher equity earnings at ClarkDietrich, partially offset by a decline in equity earnings at WAVE.
Income tax expense was $25.0 million in the current quarter compared to $27.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower pre-tax earnings, partially offset by a discrete tax benefit realized in connection with the sale of the Company's liquified petroleum gas (LPG) fuel storage business in Poland in the prior year quarter. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 23.3% compared to 19.6% for the prior year quarter.
Balance Sheet
At quarter-end, total debt of $744.6 million was up $34.1 million from May 31, 2021. The Company had $34.5 million of cash at quarter end, a decrease of $605.8 million from May 31, 2021, primarily due to acquisitions and an increase in working capital associated with higher average steel prices.
Quarterly Segment Results
Steel Processing's net sales totaled $1.1 billion, up $464.6 million, over the prior year quarter. The increase in net sales was driven by higher average selling prices and, to a lesser extent, the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted EBIT was down $81.3 million from the prior year quarter to $16.5 million, as the favorable impact of acquisitions and higher selling prices was more than offset by inventory holding losses, estimated to be $42.3 million in the current quarter compared to estimated inventory holding gains of $50.5 million in the prior year quarter. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 56% to 44% in the current quarter, compared to 48% to 52% in the prior year quarter.
Consumer Products' net sales totaled $186.2 million, up 18%, or $28.7 million, over the prior year quarter on higher selling prices, partially offset by an unfavorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBIT totaled $29.5 million in the current quarter, an increase of $10.5 million over the prior year quarter driven primarily by the favorable impact of higher selling prices.
Building Products' net sales totaled $172.9 million, up 40%, or $49.2 million, over the prior year quarter on higher selling prices and an improved product mix. Adjusted EBIT increased $22.4 million over the prior year quarter to $63.6 million, on higher contributions of both operating and equity earnings, up $11.5 million and $10.8 million respectively, on the impact of higher selling prices, an increase in equity earnings at ClarkDietrich and favorable product mix.
Sustainable Energy Solutions' net sales totaled $41.3 million, up 1%, or $0.4 million, over the comparable prior year quarter on higher selling prices, partially offset by the May 31, 2021 divestiture of the LPG business in Poland. Adjusted EBIT reflected a loss of $1.7 million compared to a profit of $3.9 million in the prior year quarter, driven by unfavorable product mix and increased costs. Adjusted EBIT in the prior year quarter excludes a $10.3 million loss on the sale of the LPG business.
Recent Developments
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,000,000 of its common shares for $52.4 million, at an average purchase price of $52.41.
On May 19, 2022, the Company established a revolving trade accounts receivable securitization facility allowing it to borrow up to $175.0 million. The facility further enhances the Company's liquidity position, providing low-cost incremental borrowing capacity.
On June 2, 2022, the Company acquired Level5® Tools, LLC, a leading provider of drywall tools and related accessories. The purchase price was approximately $55.0 million, subject to closing adjustments, with a potential earn out of up to $25.0 million based on performance through 2024.
On June 22, 2022, Worthington's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2022, an 11% increase or $0.03 per share.
Outlook
"We are well positioned heading into our new fiscal year with solid business strategies to drive growth through transformation, innovation, and M&A," Rose said. "While the business environment continues to be challenging and there is some level of economic uncertainty, our teams are performing at a high level, and we remain optimistic about demand in our key end markets and our ability to execute effectively going forward."
Conference Call
Worthington will review fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results during its quarterly conference call on June 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company's focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
1,520,305
$
978,319
$
5,242,219
$
3,171,429
Cost of goods sold
1,352,582
752,171
4,527,403
2,532,351
Gross margin
167,723
226,148
714,816
639,078
Selling, general and administrative expense
104,642
99,925
399,568
351,145
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
3,076
13,739
Restructuring and other (income) expense, net
(2,314
)
18,441
(17,096
)
56,097
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
-
(2,676
)
-
50,624
Operating income
65,395
110,458
329,268
167,473
Other income (expense):
Miscellaneous income, net
651
797
2,714
2,163
Interest expense
(8,167
)
(7,650
)
(31,337
)
(30,346
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
53,041
42,386
213,641
123,325
Gains on investment in Nikola
-
-
-
655,102
Earnings before income taxes
110,920
145,991
514,286
917,717
Income tax expense
24,963
27,449
115,022
176,267
Net earnings
85,957
118,542
399,264
741,450
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,705
4,987
19,878
17,655
Net earnings attributable to controlling interests
$
80,252
$
113,555
$
379,386
$
723,795
Basic
Weighted average common shares outstanding
48,780
51,587
49,940
52,701
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest
$
1.65
$
2.20
$
7.60
$
13.73
Diluted
Weighted average common shares outstanding
49,701
52,862
50,993
53,917
Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest
$
1.61
$
2.15
$
7.44
$
13.42
Common shares outstanding at end of period
48,380
51,330
48,380
51,330
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
1.12
$
1.03
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (In thousands)
May 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,485
$
640,311
Receivables, less allowances of $1,292 and $608 at May 31, 2022
and May 31, 2021, respectively
857,493
639,964
Inventories:
Raw materials
323,609
266,208
Work in process
255,019
183,413
Finished products
180,512
115,133
Total inventories
759,140
564,754
Income taxes receivable
20,556
1,958
Assets held for sale
20,318
51,956
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
93,661
69,049
Total current assets
1,785,653
1,967,992
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
327,381
233,126
Operating lease assets
98,769
35,101
Goodwill
401,469
351,056
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $93,973 and
$80,513 at May 31, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively
299,017
240,387
Other assets
34,394
30,566
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
51,483
21,744
Buildings and improvements
303,269
271,196
Machinery and equipment
1,196,806
1,046,065
Construction in progress
59,363
53,903
Total property, plant and equipment
1,610,921
1,392,908
Less: accumulated depreciation
914,581
877,891
Total property, plant and equipment, net
696,340
515,017
Total assets
$
3,643,023
$
3,373,245
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
668,438
$
567,392
Short-term borrowings
47,997
-
Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes
117,530
137,698
Dividends payable
15,988
16,536
Other accrued items
70,125
52,250
Current operating lease liabilities
11,618
9,947
Income taxes payable
300
3,620
Current maturities of long-term debt
265
458
Total current liabilities
932,261
787,901
Other liabilities
115,991
82,824
Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
81,149
99,669
Long-term debt
696,345
710,031
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
88,183
27,374
Deferred income taxes, net
115,132
113,751
Total liabilities
2,029,061
1,821,550
Shareholders' equity - controlling interest
1,480,752
1,398,193
Noncontrolling interests
133,210
153,502
Total equity
1,613,962
1,551,695
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,643,023
$
3,373,245
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
85,957
$
118,542
$
399,264
$
741,450
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,248
21,990
98,827
87,654
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
3,076
13,739
Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes
5,839
(4,304
)
19,175
4,822
Bad debt expense (income)
63
(95
)
959
(255
)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of
distributions
(30,487
)
(16,881
)
(113,583
)
(32,318
)
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets
(2,320
)
18,293
(16,150
)
53,607
Stock-based compensation
4,141
4,692
16,100
19,129
Gains on investment in Nikola
-
-
-
(655,102
)
Charitable contribution of Nikola shares
-
-
-
20,653
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
Receivables
4,123
(112,535
)
(151,328
)
(223,254
)
Inventories
111,323
(163,149
)
(118,490
)
(169,740
)
Accounts payable
(38,737
)
157,593
12,230
315,222
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
23,576
27,134
(29,348
)
75,725
Income taxes payable
(4,490
)
(33,896
)
(5,977
)
2,671
Other operating items, net
(22,398
)
22,923
(44,643
)
20,376
Net cash provided by operating activities
164,838
40,307
70,112
274,379
Investing activities:
Investment in property, plant and equipment
(22,796
)
(16,857
)
(94,600
)
(82,178
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest in WSP - Taylor
(6,811
)
-
(6,811
)
-
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
548
203
(376,713
)
(129,615
)
Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs
4,032
25,259
39,936
45,854
Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares
-
-
-
634,449
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
(25,027
)
8,605
(438,188
)
468,510
Financing activities:
Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings
(63,912
)
-
41,726
-
Principal payments on long-term obligations
(11
)
(330
)
(565
)
(622
)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings
236
4,872
(6,280
)
6,581
Payments to noncontrolling interests
(19,724
)
(2,880
)
(35,160
)
(10,690
)
Repurchase of common shares
(52,406
)
(46,804
)
(180,248
)
(192,054
)
Dividends paid
(13,833
)
(12,964
)
(57,223
)
(52,991
)
Net cash used by financing activities
(149,650
)
(58,106
)
(237,750
)
(249,776
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(9,839
)
(9,194
)
(605,826
)
493,113
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
44,324
649,505
640,311
147,198
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
34,485
$
640,311
$
34,485
$
640,311
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except volume and per share amounts)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). The Company also presents adjusted operating income and adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, which generally exclude impairment and restructuring charges as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations. Additionally, the Company presents adjusted earnings before interest and taxes attributable to controlling interest ("adjusted EBIT") for purposes of evaluating segment performance. These represent non-GAAP financial measures and are used by management to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation because it believes that these measures provide additional perspective and, in some circumstances are more closely correlated to, the performance of the Company's ongoing operations.
The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021.
Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
Operating Income
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1)
Earnings per Diluted Share
GAAP
$
65,395
$
110,920
$
24,963
$
80,252
$
1.61
Restructuring and other income, net
(2,314
)
(2,314
)
570
(1,847
)
(0.03
)
Non-GAAP
$
63,081
$
108,606
$
24,393
$
78,405
$
1.58
Three Months Ended May 31, 2021
Operating Income
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1)
Earnings per Diluted Share
GAAP
$
110,458
$
145,991
$
27,449
$
113,555
$
2.15
Restructuring and other expense, net
18,441
18,441
(7,413
)
10,998
0.20
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
(2,676
)
(2,676
)
1,544
(1,132
)
(0.02
)
Non-GAAP
$
126,223
$
161,756
$
33,318
$
123,421
$
2.33
Change
$
(63,142
)
$
(53,150
)
$
(8,925
)
$
(45,016
)
$
(0.75
)
The following provides a reconciliation to adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per diluted share from the most comparable GAAP measures for the year ended May 31, 2022 and 2021.
Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2022
Operating Income
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1)
Earnings per Diluted Share
GAAP
$
329,268
$
514,286
$
115,022
$
379,386
$
7.44
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,076
3,076
(450
)
1,486
0.03
Restructuring and other income, net
(17,096
)
(17,096
)
2,598
(8,572
)
(0.17
)
Non-GAAP
$
315,248
$
500,266
$
112,874
$
372,300
$
7.30
Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2021
Operating Income
Earnings Before Income Taxes
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Net Earnings Attributable to Controlling Interest(1)
Earnings per Diluted Share
GAAP
$
167,473
$
917,717
$
176,267
$
723,795
$
13.42
Impairment of long-lived assets
13,739
13,739
(3,200
)
10,539
0.20
Restructuring and other expense, net
56,097
56,097
(29,450
)
26,421
0.50
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
50,624
50,624
(10,241
)
40,383
0.75
Gains on investment in Nikola
-
(655,102
)
136,035
(519,067
)
(9.63
)
Non-GAAP
$
287,933
$
383,075
$
83,123
$
282,071
$
5.24
Change
$
27,315
$
117,191
$
29,751
$
90,229
$
2.06
1 Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interest.
To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the periods presented, the following volume and sales information for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 has been provided along with a reconciliation of adjusted EBIT to the most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit:
Three Months Ended May 31, 2022
Steel Processing
Consumer Products
Building Products
Sustainable Energy Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Volume (tons/units)
1,042,465
22,008,912
3,469,962
181,026
-
n/a
Sales
$
1,119,808
$
186,212
$
172,945
$
41,335
$
5
$
1,520,305
Operating income (loss)
$
16,877
$
29,734
$
19,834
$
(1,756
)
$
706
$
65,395
Restructuring and other income, net
(2,281
)
-
-
-
(33
)
(2,314
)
Adjusted operating income (loss)
14,596
29,734
19,834
(1,756
)
673
63,081
Miscellaneous income, net
827
(245
)
99
80
(110
)
651
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1)
6,922
-
43,634
-
2,485
53,041
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
5,809
-
-
-
-
5,809
Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes
$
16,536
$
29,489
$
63,567
$
(1,676
)
$
3,048
$
110,964
Three Months Ended May 31, 2021
Steel Processing
Consumer Products
Building Products
Sustainable Energy Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Volume (tons/units)
1,099,477
21,518,383
3,389,854
252,366
-
n/a
Sales
$
655,177
$
157,492
$
123,689
$
40,908
$
1,053
$
978,319
Operating income (loss)
$
94,333
$
19,344
$
8,043
$
(6,448
)
$
(4,814
)
$
110,458
Restructuring and other expense, net
79
(78
)
256
10,293
7,891
18,441
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
-
-
-
-
(2,676
)
(2,676
)
Adjusted operating income
94,412
19,266
8,299
3,845
401
126,223
Miscellaneous income, net
(127
)
(264
)
104
11
1,073
797
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1)
8,571
-
32,824
-
991
42,386
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
5,025
-
-
-
-
5,025
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes
$
97,831
$
19,002
$
41,227
$
3,856
$
2,465
$
164,381
(1) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below.
(2) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of restructuring charges of $104 and $38 for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Twelve months ended May 31, 2022
Steel Processing
Consumer Products
Building Products
Sustainable Energy Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Volume (tons/units)
4,170,931
82,393,013
11,707,258
610,811
-
n/a
Sales
$
3,933,021
$
636,478
$
541,757
$
130,954
$
9
$
5,242,219
Operating income (loss)
$
199,120
$
94,378
$
39,905
$
(6,157
)
$
2,022
$
329,268
Impairment of long-lived assets
3,076
-
-
-
-
3,076
Restructuring and other income, net
(14,480
)
-
(35
)
(143
)
(2,438
)
(17,096
)
Adjusted operating income (loss)
187,716
94,378
39,870
(6,300
)
(416
)
315,248
Miscellaneous income, net
862
(76
)
240
64
1,624
2,714
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3)
29,787
-
176,498
-
7,356
213,641
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)
15,093
-
-
-
-
15,093
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes
$
203,272
$
94,302
$
216,608
$
(6,236
)
$
8,564
$
516,510
Twelve months ended May 31, 2021
Steel Processing
Consumer Products
Building Products
Sustainable Energy Solutions
Other
Consolidated
Volume (tons/units)
4,066,773
74,656,594
11,181,873
897,261
33,419
n/a
Sales
$
2,059,397
$
523,697
$
402,038
$
134,890
$
51,407
$
3,171,429
Operating income (loss)
$
208,648
$
74,901
$
12,584
$
(5,535
)
$
(123,125
)
$
167,473
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
506
1,423
-
11,810
13,739
Restructuring and other income, net
1,883
41
256
10,293
43,624
56,097
Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains
-
-
-
-
50,624
50,624
Adjusted operating income (loss)
210,531
75,448
14,263
4,758
(17,067
)
287,933
Miscellaneous income, net
(371
)
(512
)
194
203
2,649
2,163
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (3)
15,965
-
103,447
-
3,913
123,325
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (4)
17,950
-
-
-
-
17,950
Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest and taxes
$
208,175
$
74,936
$
117,904
$
4,961
$
(10,505
)
$
395,471
(3) See supplemental break-out of equity income by unconsolidated affiliate in the table below
(4) Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of impairment and restructuring (charges) gains of $4,785 and $(295) for the year ended May 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The following tables outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented:
