WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WOR)
Worthington Industries to Present at Cowen's 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – February 11, 2021

02/08/2021 | 08:40am EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) announced today that Joe Hayek, Vice President and CFO, will present at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET. He will provide investors with an update on the Company’s operations, financial performance and growth strategy.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen80/wor/1821664 or on the Worthington Industries website at ir.worthingtonindustries.com and will be available for replay for one year. 

About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 51 facilities in 15 states and seven countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 7,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

Safe Harbor Statement
The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act"). Statements by the Company relating to its ability to increase market participation, expand and integrate capacity, increase efficiencies and reduce lead time, achieve growth in general and in specific markets, and other statements which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks. 

Contacts:
SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 316 M - -
Net income 2021 429 M - -
Net cash 2021 43,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 2 990 M 2 990 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 63,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 57,28 $
Spread / Highest target -12,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
B. Andrew Rose President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph B. Hayek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John P. McConnell Chairman
Matthew K. Schlabig Chief Information Officer
Geoffrey G. Gilmore Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.11.57%2 990
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.51.90%25 833
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.12.10%22 969
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.86%13 268
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-5.45%12 888
EVRAZ PLC6.70%10 063
