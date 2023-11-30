Worthington Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturing company. The Companyâs segments include Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Steel Processing segment is a value-added processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, a producer of laser welded solutions, and a provider of electrical steel laminations. The Consumer Products segment consists of products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations end markets sold under brands that include Coleman Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, and others. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products, which are sold to gas producers and distributors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and related services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for the storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases.