Worthington Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WOR) dropped from S&P 400 Steel (Sub Ind)
Worthington Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WOR) dropped from S&P 400 Steel (Sub Ind)
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|71.12 USD
|+1.80%
|+7.90%
|+43.07%
|Nov. 29
|Worthington Steel to Be Added to S&P SmallCap 600 Index
|MT
|Nov. 28
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
Worthington Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WOR) dropped from S&P 400 Steel (Sub Ind)
|Worthington Steel to Be Added to S&P SmallCap 600 Index
|MT
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|U.S. Currency
|FA
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Worthington Seeks Acquisitions
|CI
|Transcript : Worthington Industries, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
|CI
|Transcript : Worthington Industries, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
|CI
|Worthington Industries to Expand Mexico Steel Facility
|MT
|Worthington Industries, Inc. to Expand Capacity for Motor and Transformer Laminations at its Tempel Mexico Facility
|CI
|Worthington Industries Files Form 10 Statement With US SEC for Planned Separation of Steel Processing Business
|MT
|Tranche Update on Worthington Industries, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 25, 2014.
|CI
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Amends and Restates Its Existing Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility
|CI
|Worthington Industries Shares Fall After Fiscal Q1 Revenue Drops More Than Forecast
|MT
|Transcript : Worthington Industries, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2023
|CI
|Worthington Industries Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings Increase While Revenue Drops
|MT
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2023
|CI
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2023
|CI
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Board Changes
|CI
|Stock Futures Rebound Pre-Bell as Traders Look to Recover Previous Losses; Asia Strong, Europe Falls
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Worthington Industries Names New Companies to Be Formed From Business Separation
|MT
|U.S. Currency
|FA
|Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Retirement of Peter Karmanos, Jr. from Board, Effective at the Adjournment of the Annual Meeting
|CI
|Insider Sell: Worthington Industries
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+43.07%
|3 491 M $
|+3.28%
|22 829 M $
|+10.38%
|19 179 M $
|-12.08%
|12 802 M $
|-16.49%
|10 149 M $
|-19.27%
|9 912 M $
|+248.02%
|9 517 M $
|+15.61%
|8 181 M $
|+32.07%
|8 039 M $
|+26.86%
|6 126 M $