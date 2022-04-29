Wow Factor Public : No Right Adjustment of W-W5

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : No Right Adjustment Symbol : W-W5 The full name of warrant : Warrant of WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 5 Adjustment The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; - when the Company offers newly issued shares to the existing shareholders and/or a general public and/or a private placement, at the average price per share of ordinary shares which, after calculation, is lower than 90% of the market price of the Company's ordinary shares Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Sirutt Ratanapaitoon Information Position : Director/Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.