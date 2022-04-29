Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Wow Factor Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    W   TH0753B10Z01

WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(W)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
2.880 THB   -4.00%
03/31WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation Letter of the AGM 2022 and the Annual Registration Statement/Annual Report for the Year 2021 (Form 56-1 One Report) on the Company's Website.
PU
02/28WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Form to report names and scope of work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
02/28Wow Factor Public Company Limited Appoints Mr. Boonlerd Iewpornchai as Member of the Audit Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wow Factor Public : No Right Adjustment of W-W5

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:48:40
Headline
No Right Adjustment of W-W5
Symbol
W
Source
W
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : W-W5
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY 
LIMITED No. 5
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
 - when the Company offers newly issued shares to the existing shareholders 
and/or a general public and/or a private placement, at the average price per
share of ordinary shares which, after calculation, is lower than 90% of the
market price of the Company's ordinary shares
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Sirutt Ratanapaitoon
Information
Position                                 : Director/Chief Executive Officer

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

WOW Factor pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
03/31WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Invitation Letter of the AGM 2022 and the Annual Reg..
PU
02/28WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Form to report names and scope of work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
PU
02/28Wow Factor Public Company Limited Appoints Mr. Boonlerd Iewpornchai as Member of the Au..
CI
02/27WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting, El..
PU
02/25WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : The Joint Venture Investment of the subsidiary and the Establishment o..
PU
02/25WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting, El..
PU
02/25Wow Factor Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/25Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Joint Venture Company
CI
02/22WOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Notification on Resignation of Director of the Company
PU
02/22Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Ruengrit Mcintosh as Directo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 412 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2021 -276 M -8,02 M -8,02 M
Net Debt 2021 441 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 344 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
EV / Sales 2021 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wow Factor Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sangduan Ewbamrung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sirutt Ratanapaitoon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nuttawut Phowborom Chairman
Anucha Ritpakdee Manager-Information Technology
Thiti Phoonwathu Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-33.64%68
HEXAGON AB-12.70%34 406
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.94%21 404
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.66%21 374
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.66%20 225
GOERTEK INC.-38.21%16 860