Wow Factor Public : No Right Adjustment of W-W5

Right adjustment / No right adjustment
Subject : No Right Adjustment
Symbol : W-W5
The full name of warrant : Warrant of WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED No. 5
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
- when the Company offers newly issued shares to the existing shareholders
and/or a general public and/or a private placement, at the average price per
share of ordinary shares which, after calculation, is lower than 90% of the
market price of the Company's ordinary shares
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Mr. Sirutt Ratanapaitoon
Information
Position : Director/Chief Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.