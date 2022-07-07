Wow Factor Public : Notification of the 2nd Extension of the Subscription and Payment Period for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares

-Translation- Ref. W-AD017/2022 7 July 2022 Subject: Notification of the 2nd Extension of the Subscription and Payment Period for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Refer to: 1. The Electronic Company Information Disclosure (ELCID) of Wow Factor Public Company Limited Ref: W-AD005/2022 dated 25 February 2022, Subject: Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors' meeting, Election of Directors, the omission of dividend payment and the increase of registered capital to the existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholding (Right Offering) and determine the date of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. (Revised) The Electronic Company Information Disclosure (ELCID) of Wow Factor Public Company Limited Ref: W-AD010/2022 dated 26 April 2022, Subject: The Schedule for Subscription and Payment of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares Allocated to the Existing Shareholders in Proportion to Their Respective Shareholdings (Rights Offering) with specific purpose of utilizing the proceeds. (Amendment) The Electronic Company Information Disclosure (ELCID) of Wow Factor Public Company Limited Ref: W-AD016/2022 dated 15 June 2022, Subject: Notification of the Extension of the Subscription and Payment Period for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares. Wow Factor Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 25 April 2022 (the "AGM"), resolved to approve the capital increase and the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the issuance and offering the newly issued ordinary shares to the existing shareholders (Rights Offering) with specific purpose of utilizing the proceeds, in the number of not exceeding 180,869,643 shares, with the par value of THB 1 per share, at the offering price of THB 3.30 per share by an offer to sell in the ratio of 9 existing shares to 2 new shares. And resolved to approve that the Board of Directors and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or the person authorized by the Board of Directors and/or Chief Executive Officer to determine rules, conditions, and other details necessary for and in connection with the issuance and allocation of the newly ordinary shares as necessary and appropriate under the applicable laws, including but not limited to the determination of the date for the offering of newly issued ordinary shares and methods of payment of shares and the Board of Directors has determined the subscription and payment period for the newly issued ordinary shares to be from Page 1 of 7

1 - 20 June 2022, as specified in the Electronic Company Information Disclosure (ELCID) Ref: W-AD005/2022 dated 25 February 2022 and W-AD010/2022 dated 26 April 2022 as referred to 1 and referred to 2. Afterwards, on 15 June 2022, the Company has notified the extension of the subscription and payment period for the newly issued ordinary shares to be from 1 June 2022 - 7 July 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. and 8 July 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 16.00 hrs., as specified in the Electronic Company Information Disclosure (ELCID) Ref: W-AD016/2022 dated 15 June 2022 as referred to 3. Since the Company received some letters from investors requesting reconsideration of extending the subscription period and payment of newly issued ordinary shares, to provide investors with the opportunity to use the summary of the Company's operating results and financial performance from the financial statements Q2/2022 to support the decision to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company. In order to make it more convenient for investors to consider subscribing for the Company's newly issued ordinary shares, the Chief Executive Officer as authorized by the AGM has extended the subscription and payment period for the newly issued ordinary shares entitling the shareholders to subscribe the newly issued ordinary shares in proportion to their respective shareholdings (Right Offering) with specific purpose of utilizing the proceeds from 1 June 2022 - 8 July 2022 to from 1 June 2022 - 15 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. and 16 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 16.00 hrs. (the "2nd Extended Period") and the Company will propose such matter to the next Board of Directors' meeting to consider and acknowledge such extension of period. In this regard, the Company hereby changes the details of the payment for subscription of the newly-issued ordinary shares of the Company with the details as follows: Subscription and Payment Period for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares

From 1 June 2022 - 15 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. and 16 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 16.00 hrs. Methods of Subscription and Payment of Subscription Price of the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares

2.1. Methods of Subscription

Shareholders can contact the Subscription Agent to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares during business days and hours. From 1 June 2022 - 15 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. and 16 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 16.00 hrs. by selecting one of the following subscription methods:

(1) Submit the subscription documents at the Office of the Subscription Agent which its contact is:

Operation department

Trinity Securities Company Limited 25th Floor, Bangkok City Tower

179 South Sathorn Road, Thungmahamek Sub-district, Sathorn District Bangkok 10120 Page 2 of 7

Tel : 0-2343-9630-45 Fax : 0-2343-9687 E-mail :operdept@trinitythai.com The Company, by the subscription agent, does not accept the subscription by mail, Fax, or branches of the Company or branches of the subscription agent. The subscriber must have already paid the subscription price together with evidence of payment. Subscription via online system (E-RO) on the website www.trinitythai.com. The user manual can be downloaded from the website www.trinitythai.com. Remark 1 . In lights of the benefits to the shareholders who submit the subscription documents via Fax or email in advance, please submit the original subscription documents to the location of the subscription for the newly issued ordinary shares as well. 2. In case the Company does not receive accurate, clear, completed subscription documents before 16 September 2022 at 16.00 hrs., it may be deemed that such shareholder waives his/her right to subscribe for such newly issued ordinary shares and the Company reserves the right to not allocate the newly issued ordinary shares to the said shareholder. 2.2. Methods of Payment Subscriber for the newly issued ordinary shares shall select only one payment method. Payment by cheque, cashier's cheque, or bank draft Prepare supporting documents for the subscription, together with cheque, cashier's cheque, or bank draft crossed and payable to "TRINITY SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED FOR SHARE SUBCRIPTION" which can be collected from the clearing house in Bangkok by the next business day. The cheque must be dated same as the date of subscription and dated no later than 13 September 2022. The shareholders can subscribe the newly issued ordinary shares and make a payment from 1 June 2022 - 13 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. 1 cheque, cashier's cheque, or bank draft is for 1 subscription form, in case of prorated entitlement subscription or under-subscription or over-subscription. Please specify shareholder registration no. (which can be seen at the Certificate of Rights to Subscribe for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares), name - surname, and telephone number on the back side of cheque, cashier's cheque, or bank draft. Payment by money transfer The subscriber must fill in the Bill Payment slip (Enclosure 3) enclosed with the Notification of the Right to Subscribe for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares, by completely fill the Page 3 of 7

information and specify a 10-digit shareholder registration number (as appeared in the Certificate of Rights to Subscribe for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares) or a 13- digit nation identification number and make a payment at every branch of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited in Thailand, by transferring money to current account, Service Code: TNITY, account name "TRINITY SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED FOR SHARE SUBCRIPTION" or fill in Pay-Inslip of every branch of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited in Thailand to current account, Service Code: TNITY, account name "TRINITY SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED FOR SHARE SUBCRIPTION" or make a payment through the system that can specify a clear Reference Code and must be in the same name as the subscriber only. The shareholders can subscribe the newly issued ordinary shares and make a payment as per the following details:

Transfer by cheque : From 1 June 2022 - 13 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. Transfer by cash : From 1 June 2022 - 15 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 17.00 hrs. and 16 September 2022 from 9.00 hrs. to 16.00 hrs. 1 time of Deposit/transfer of money per 1 subscription form, in case of prorated entitlement subscription or under-subscription or over-subscription. Please specify shareholder registration no. (which can be seen at the Certificate of Rights to Subscribe for the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares), name - surname, and telephone number on the back side of Bill payment. Remark 1. The Company does not accept the subscription of the newly issued ordinary shares by mail in all respects. 2. The Company does not accept the payment of subscription price of the newly issued ordinary shares in cash. 3. The Company reserves the right to stipulate any other method for the subscription and payment of subscription price of the newly issued ordinary shares as appropriate. 4. In case of payment of subscription price of the newly issued ordinary shares by personal cheque, the payer's name must be same as the subscriber's name (except for the minors). 3. Shareholders who have already exercised the right to subscribe the newly issued ordinary shares during 1 - 8 July 2022 is not required to proceeds with any additional action in relation to the subscription. The Company will proceed with the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares and such shareholders will be allocated with the newly-issued Page 4 of 7