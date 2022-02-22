Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Wow Factor Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    W   TH0753B10Z01

WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(W)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wow Factor Public : Notification on Resignation of Director of the Company

02/22/2022 | 12:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 12:31:08
Headline
Notification on Resignation of Director of the Company
Symbol
W
Source
W
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

WOW Factor pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:51aWOW FACTOR PUBLIC : Notification on Resignation of Director of the Company
PU
01/27Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Veerayooth Bodharamik as Vic..
CI
01/07Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
01/07Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
01/07Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Wow Factor Public Company Limited Informs Resignation of Nuttawut Phowborom as Director
CI
2021Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Update on Executive Changes
CI
2021Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Sangduan Ewbamrung as Direct..
CI
2021Wow Factor Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Sangduan Ewbamrung as Chief ..
CI
2021Wow Factor Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 416 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2020 -239 M -7,41 M -7,41 M
Net Debt 2020 158 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 044 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
EV / Sales 2020 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wow Factor Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sangduan Ewbamrung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sirutt Ratanapaitoon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nuttawut Phowborom Chairman
Anucha Ritpakdee Manager-Information Technology
Thiti Phoonwathu Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WOW FACTOR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.82%94
HEXAGON AB-14.97%35 145
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.78%29 275
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-22.18%26 923
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.38%22 310
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-3.88%19 591