Wow Unlimited Media : Q2 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated August 26, 2021 and is intended to assist in understanding the results of operations and financial condition of Wow Unlimited Media Inc. as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and other public disclosure documents of Wow Unlimited Media Inc., including its previously filed December 31, 2020, annual consolidated financial statements.
Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are reported in Canadian dollars, the Company's functional currency, and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Throughout the MD&A reference to "Wow Unlimited" or the "Company" refers to Wow Unlimited Media Inc. and its subsidiary entities.
Additional information, including other publicly filed documents relating to the Company are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR"), which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this MD&A, and in certain documents incorporated by reference in this MD&A, constitute "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The words "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should," and similar expressions are often used to identify forward looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, and include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Company's objectives, priorities, strategies, actions, targets, expectations and outlook. In particular, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to: (i) WOW Unlimited's business strategy; (ii) the market in which the Company operates and the demand for children's entertainment content; (iii) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate its component businesses and to realize on perceived synergies; (iv) the Company's potential future revenue and long-term vision; (v) the ability of the Company to identify suitable acquisition/partnership targets and to acquire/partner with such targets on reasonable terms and in a timely fashion; (vi) the ability of the Company to expand into potential markets and to capitalize on such expansion; (vii) future operational and financial performance, including production capacity; (viii) expectations regarding the ability of the Company to raise capital and to increase its business; (ix) the Company's proposed strategies for global rollout and platform growth; (x) the Company's proposed operations for 2021; and (xi) the continued access to and stability of distribution channels. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-
looking statements. In evaluating these statements, a reader should specifically consider various factors; including the risks outlined in this MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current expectations and beliefs and are based upon certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: (i) the performance of the Company's business, including current business and economic trends; (ii) capital expenditure programs and other expenditures by the Company and its customers; (iii) the ability of the Company to retain and hire qualified personnel; (iv) the ability of the Company to market its content successfully to existing and new customers; (v) the ability of the Company to retain customers; (vi) the ability of the Company to obtain timely financing on acceptable terms; (vii) a stable competitive environment; (viii) the Company's ability to anticipate and adapt to changes in technology and product consumption patterns; and (ix) a stable industry regulatory environment. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties identified herein materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, then actual results may vary materially from those described herein.
Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements contained herein. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. The Company believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information, however, and has not independently verified the assumptions on which such information is based. The Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
COMPANY PROFILE
Wow Unlimited Media Inc. is a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in the USA, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which has a 25-year track record. The Company also operates Channel Frederator Network on YouTube. The common voting shares of the Company (the "Common Voting Shares") and variable voting shares of the Company (the "Variable Voting Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V")(TSX-V: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).
The Company's business is managed in two operating segments:
Animation Production
Through its production studio operations in both Canada and the United States, the Company provides animation services on a work-for-hire basis as well as financing and producing its own intellectual property for licensing and distribution. The Company's principal customers are traditional film and television studios, distributors, toy companies, toy brand owners, broadcasters and other streaming service providers.
Networks and Platforms
The Company operates a diverse multi-channel network, Channel Frederator Network, on the YouTube platform from which it generates advertising revenue. In addition, the Company owns various proprietary channels on the same platform generating additional advertising revenues. The Company has partnered with Bell Media to be the principal curator of kids programming for Crave, Canada's leading Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming service. The Company currently provides kids programming to Crave in three collections: WOW! Preschool Playdate (targeted at kids aged 0-5), WOW! World Kids (ages 6-11), and WOW! MiniTOONS (short-form cartoons).
On February 5, 2021, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC") announced, in a broadcasting decision, that it had approved the Company's application to revoke its broadcasting license (the "Broadcasting License"). The revocation of the Broadcasting License nullifies the Company's obligation to invest $0.6 million of tangible benefits into the Canadian broadcasting industry. As a result, the Company recognized a $0.6 million recovery associated with the reversal of the tangible benefits obligation into the consolidated statement of comprehensive income or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
STRATEGIC REVIEW
On April 28, 2021, the Board of Directors, working closely with management, approved a process to explore potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value - these alternatives could include, among other things, an acquisition, a merger or other business combination, a financing, a sale of assets, a sale of the Company or other strategic transactions that may be available to the Company.
In conjunction with the strategic review, the Company's Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the strategic review process. The Board is committed to fully evaluating appropriate strategic alternatives while concurrently supporting management and employees in their delivery of services to customers and partners. The Board believes that this course of action is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.
The Board has not yet made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the exploration and review of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. The Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless, or until, it determines that further disclosure is required by law.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company reports using certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of the Company's financial and operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures include operating profit or loss, operating profit or loss per share, operating EBITDA, and backlog. The Company believes these supplemental financial measures reflect the Company's on-going business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. These non-IFRS measures have been consistently calculated in all periods presented.
The Company defines operating profit or loss as net income or loss excluding the impact of specified items affecting comparability, including, where applicable, share of gain or loss of equity accounted investees, impairment of other intangible assets and goodwill, other non-operational income and expenses, deferred taxes and other gains or losses. The use of the term "non-operational income and expenses" is defined by the Company as those that do not impact operating decisions taken by the Company's management and is based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal management reports. Operating profit or loss per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding and does not represent actual profit or loss per share attributable to shareholders. The Company believes that the disclosure of operating profit or loss and operating profit or loss per share allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's ongoing business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indicator of the Company's performance or expected performance of recurring operations.
The Company defines operating EBITDA as profit or loss net of amortization of investment in film and television programming, but before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain items affecting comparability as specified in the calculation of operating profit or loss. Operating EBITDA is presented on a basis consistent with the Company's internal management reports. The Company discloses operating EBITDA to capture the profitability of its business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating performance. Unless otherwise stated, the Company includes the amortization of investment in film and television programming in the calculation of operating EBITDA.
The Company defines backlog as the undiscounted value of signed agreements for production services and intellectual property in relation to licensing and distribution agreements for work that has not yet been performed, but for which the Company expects to recognize revenue in future periods. Backlog excludes estimates of variable consideration for
transactions involving sales or usage-based royalties in exchange for licences of intellectual property. The extent of eventual revenue recognized in future periods may be materially higher or lower than this amount, depending upon factors which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) contract modifications, (ii) fluctuations in foreign exchange rates for contracts not denominated in Canadian dollars, (iii) changes to production and delivery schedules, or (iv) valuation issues in connection with the collectability of fees.
Operating profit or loss, operating profit or loss per share, operating EBITDA, and backlog do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company cautions readers to consider these non-IFRS financial measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
