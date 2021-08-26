Wow Unlimited Media : Q2 2021 Management's Discussion & Analysis

STRATEGIC REVIEW

On April 28, 2021, the Board of Directors, working closely with management, approved a process to explore potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value - these alternatives could include, among other things, an acquisition, a merger or other business combination, a financing, a sale of assets, a sale of the Company or other strategic transactions that may be available to the Company.

In conjunction with the strategic review, the Company's Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors to oversee the strategic review process. The Board is committed to fully evaluating appropriate strategic alternatives while concurrently supporting management and employees in their delivery of services to customers and partners. The Board believes that this course of action is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.

The Board has not yet made any decisions related to any strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the exploration and review of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction. The Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless, or until, it determines that further disclosure is required by law.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company reports using certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of the Company's financial and operating performance. These non-IFRS financial measures include operating profit or loss, operating profit or loss per share, operating EBITDA, and backlog. The Company believes these supplemental financial measures reflect the Company's on-going business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. These non-IFRS measures have been consistently calculated in all periods presented.

The Company defines operating profit or loss as net income or loss excluding the impact of specified items affecting comparability, including, where applicable, share of gain or loss of equity accounted investees, impairment of other intangible assets and goodwill, other non-operational income and expenses, deferred taxes and other gains or losses. The use of the term "non-operational income and expenses" is defined by the Company as those that do not impact operating decisions taken by the Company's management and is based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal management reports. Operating profit or loss per share is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding and does not represent actual profit or loss per share attributable to shareholders. The Company believes that the disclosure of operating profit or loss and operating profit or loss per share allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's ongoing business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indicator of the Company's performance or expected performance of recurring operations.

The Company defines operating EBITDA as profit or loss net of amortization of investment in film and television programming, but before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for certain items affecting comparability as specified in the calculation of operating profit or loss. Operating EBITDA is presented on a basis consistent with the Company's internal management reports. The Company discloses operating EBITDA to capture the profitability of its business before the impact of items not considered in management's evaluation of operating performance. Unless otherwise stated, the Company includes the amortization of investment in film and television programming in the calculation of operating EBITDA.

The Company defines backlog as the undiscounted value of signed agreements for production services and intellectual property in relation to licensing and distribution agreements for work that has not yet been performed, but for which the Company expects to recognize revenue in future periods. Backlog excludes estimates of variable consideration for