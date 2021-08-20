WOW WORLD : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(English Translation)

This English translation is an abridged version of the original document in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese version prevails.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021 Listed company name: WOW WORLD Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Securities code: 2352 URL https://www.wow-world.co.jp/ Representative: (Position) President (Name)Kazuo Mino Contact: (Position) Executive secretary （Name）Masahiro Muko (TEL) +81-3-6387-8080 Scheduled date to file securities report: August 13, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: ― Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)