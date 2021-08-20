Log in
    2352   JP3160770008

WOW WORLD INC.

(2352)
WOW WORLD : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
(English Translation)

This English translation is an abridged version of the original document in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the Japanese version prevails.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

July 30, 2021

Listed company name:

WOW WORLD Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Securities code:

2352

URL https://www.wow-world.co.jp/

Representative:

(Position) President

(Name)Kazuo Mino

Contact:

(Position) Executive secretary

NameMasahiro Muko

(TEL) +81-3-6387-8080

Scheduled date to file securities report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: ―

Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results briefing: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year increases.)

Net sales

EBITDA *

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Three month ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

677

50.3

147

46.6

100

16.4

101

14.6

55

(12.3)

June 30, 2020

450

2.0

100

24.3

86

23.9

88

23.2

63

29.8

Note Comprehensive income : First quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 58 Million -48.4%;

First quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 113 Million 316.6%

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three month ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

14.03

13.02

June 30, 2020

16.06

* EBITDA Operating profit +DepreciationAmortization of goodwillShare-based remuneration expenses

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'equity ratio

Net assests per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2021

3,106

1,607

49.3

385.70

March 31, 2021

3,237

1,813

53.8

438.87

Note Shareholders' equity : First quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

1,532 Million; First quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 1,743 Million

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

End-Q1

End-Q2

End-Q3

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

0.00

25.00

25.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

0.00

30.00

30.00

(forecast)

(NoteAdjustment for the most recent forecasts of dividends: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Percent figures indicate the rate of changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

EBITDA

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

2nd Quarter

1,450

57.5

350

78.7

240

55.9

240

55.1

135

37.4

33.99

Full-year

3,150

33.7

850

50.3

600

45.8

600

41.1

339

52.3

85.34

NoteAdjustment for the most recent earnings forecasts: None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of specific accounting for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (Common shares)

a.Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

4,412,400 shares

As of March 31, 2021

4,412,400 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

439,817 shares

As of March 31, 2021

440,161 shares

c.Average number of outstanding shares during the period

As of June 30, 2021

3,972,265 shares

As of March 31, 2021

3,957,977 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Results may differ materially from the consolidated forecasts due to various factors.

WOW WORLD Inc. (TSE 2352) Financial Results for FY2022 Q1

Attached Material

１．Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results ..........................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results......................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position ....................................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements ..................................................

4

２．Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto ................................................................................

5

（１）Quarterly consolidated balance sheet ................................................................................................................................

5

（２）Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ........................................................................

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of income

First quarter consolidated cumulative period.................................................................................................................

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income

First quarter consolidated cumulative period.................................................................................................................

7

（３）Quarterly consolidated statements of cash flows ...............................................................................................................

8

（４）Notes to the quarterly consolidated financial statements ...................................................................................................

9

(Notes on premise of going concern) ..................................................................................................................................

9

Changes in accounting estimates ...................................................................................................................................

9

Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity ...........................................................................

10

- 1 -

WOW WORLD Inc. (TSE 2352) Financial Results for FY2022 Q1

１．Qualitative information on quarterly consolidated financial results

  1. Explanation of operating results
    The global economy during the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) continued to struggle due to the impact of COVID-19. Certain sectors, however, showed signs of recovery, and digital- related businesses in particular experienced a tailwind.
    With the approval of the 26th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held June 25, 2021, we changed our corporate name was changed to WOW WORLD Inc. on July 1, 2021. Creating a world of surprises through the power of people and technology. Under this slogan, we will continue to create pleasant surprises between companies and their customers; a world of WOW experiences in which people encounter something that exceeds all expectations.

Based on this new management philosophy, WOW WORLD has defined three strategic pillars for the current fiscal year:

  1. engage in full-scale operations of Customer Success ; (2) create group synergies; and (3) pursue further growth through M&A.

Amid these circumstances, the WOW WORLD Group reported the following business results for the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year.

  1. Net sales increase for 12 consecutive terms and was record high.
    During the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, sales were ¥677 million (up 50.3% year-on-year), the 12th consecutive year of sales growth. The main reasons for this were the contribution of sales from Connecty Inc., which joined the group from October 2020, and the increase in cloud services * 1 in the enterprise software business, which has been the main business of the past.
  2. EBITDA up 46.6% year-on-year and was record high.
    First quarter EBITDA rose to a record-high ¥147 million (up 46.6% year on year). Profit rose due to several factors in addition to the factors mentioned above that increased net sales. These factors included lower expenses related to work- style reform investments compared to the year-ago quarter, in which we purchased a large number of PCs for telecommuting during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also saw lower expenses related to referral fees for the recruitment of mid-career professionals and an increase in capitalized R&D expenses as we shifted resources to large-scale product development.
    Meanwhile, we recorded an increase in personnel expenses related to increased hiring (mainly new graduates) and salary increases. Consulting fees rose due to preparations for the transition to international accounting standards in the next fiscal year. We also incurred expenses related to consulting fees to begin full-scale operations of Customer Success (no such fees in the year-ago quarter). Although these and other expenses limited the degree of profit posted, we more than absorbed these increased cost factors, posting record-high profits.
  3. Cloud services grew significantly, up 29.9% year-on-year
    Cloud services, which we have been strengthening for many years, represent a revenue base that we expect to grow steadily through the so-called subscription model.
    Over the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, we maintained the level of new inquiries, which increased in step with the rise in digital demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, new orders rose, driving a steady build-up of monthly sales.

(Thousand yen)

Q1 FY03/20

Q1 FY03/21

Q1 FY03/22

Q1 FY03/22

(Without connecty Inc.)

(Including connecty Inc.)

Cloud service sales

267,970

289,894

322,487

376,631

Change

+65,995

+21,925

+32,592

+86,736

YoY(%)

+32.7%

+8.2%

+11.2%

+29.9%

As a result of these efforts, in the first quarter of the current consolidated cumulative period, net sales were ¥677 million (up 50.3% year-on-year), EBITDA ¥147 million (up 46.6% year-on-year), and operating profit was ¥100 million (up 16.4% year-on-year), ordinary profit ¥101 million (up 14.6% year-on-year), and Profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥55 million (down 12.3% year-on-year).

The performance of the segment is as follows.

- 2 -

WOW WORLD Inc. (TSE 2352) Financial Results for FY2022 Q1

  1. Enterprise Software
    First quarter sales rose by a significant 29.9% year on year, mainly due to the contributions of Connecty Inc., which was not a part of the group in the year-ago quarter, and a steady increase in sales of existing cloud services.
    WEBCAS e-mail, our mainstay email communications product, was ranked No. 1 in sales in the fiscal 2019 email broadcast package market vendor rankings in the market survey report (ITR Market View: Email/Web Marketing Market 2021) published by ITR CORPORATION. By sales, our share of the market was 35.0%, and, according to the forecast in said report, we are expected to hold top share (43.1%) in fiscal 2020 as well.
    As a result, overall sales of this business were ¥442 million (up 27.8% year-on-year) and gross profit margin 66.7% (down 1.4 points year-on-year).
  2. Digital Marketing Operational Support
    We achieved a significant increase in sales for the first quarter, mainly due to the contributions of Connecty Inc. as described above. FUCA Co., Ltd. Also recorded a recovery in sales as demand returned following a decline in production outsourcing due to the spread of COVID-19 beginning in the year-ago quarter.
    As a result, overall sales of this business were ¥202 million (up 276.7% year-on-year) and gross profit margin was 25.3% (up 1.6 points year-on-year).
  3. E-commerce
    This segment consists of the Babychu e-commerce site operated by wholly owned subsidiary Mamachu, Inc.
    First quarter sales for the segment decreased due to a decline in demand for apparel worn outside the home , which is the target of this e-commerce site, due to prolonged declarations of a state of emergency in Japan.
    As a result, sales in the EC business were ¥32 million (down 35.2% year-on-year) and gross profit margin was 42.2% (down 0.1 points year-on-year).

Net sales by segment and gross profit margin

Q1 FY03/21

Q1 FY03/22

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Profit rate

Profit rate

YoY(%)

Enterprise Software

Net sales (thousand yen)

345,985

76.8%

442,146

65.3%

Gross profit margin(%)

68.2%

66.7%

27.8%

Digital Marketing

Net sales (thousand yen)

53,652

11.9%

202,090

29.8%

Operational Support

Gross profit margin(%)

23.6%

25.3%

276.7%

E-commerce

Net sales (thousand yen)

49,741

11.0%

32,224

4.8%

Gross profit margin(%)

42.3%

42.2%

(35.2%)

Others

Net sales (thousand yen)

1,247

0.3%

796

0.1%

Gross profit margin(%)

34.6%

82.1%

(36.2%)

Total

Net sales (thousand yen)

450,626

100.0%

677,257

100.0%

Gross profit margin(%)

59.9%

53.2%

50.3%

*1 Cloud services

A form in which a user company uses software running on a server managed by a software provider (in this case, Wow World Group) as a service via the Internet. User companies can use the server software at a relatively low cost by paying a monthly usage fee without incurring server software management and licensing costs.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AZIA Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
