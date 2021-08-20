WOW WORLD : Financial Results Briefing Report for Q1, FY2022
08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Report for Q1, FY03/22
July 30, 2021
WOW WORLD Inc.
As of July 1, 2021, the group has changed our corporate name from Azia Co., Ltd.
conducting operations as WOW WORLD Inc.
Contents
Q1 FY03/22 Results
Earnings forecast for FY03/22
Topics
Q1 FY03/22 Results
Q1 FY03/22 Results ｜ Summary
Consolidated net sales amounted to ¥677 million, up 50.3% year on year, and representing a 12th consecutive year of growth.
EBITDA reached a record high of ¥147 million, up 46.6% year on year.
With the contribution of newly consolidated subsidiary Connecty Inc., cloud services sales amounted to ¥376 million, up 29.9%.
Ordinary profit increased 14.6% year on year, mainly due to the amortization of goodwill associated with the new consolidation of Connecty Inc., amortization arising from the issuance of stock options, and costs related to preparing for the transition to IFRS accounting.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.