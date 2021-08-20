Log in
    2352   JP3160770008

WOW WORLD INC.

(2352)
WOW WORLD : Financial Results Briefing Report for Q1, FY2022

08/20/2021
Financial Results Briefing Report for Q1, FY03/22

July 30, 2021

WOW WORLD Inc.

Copyright (C) WOW WORLD Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

As of July 1, 2021, the group has changed our corporate name from Azia Co., Ltd.

conducting operations as WOW WORLD Inc.

Copyright (C) WOW WORLD Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Contents

  • Q1 FY03/22 Results
  • Earnings forecast for FY03/22
  • Topics

Copyright (C) WOW WORLD Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Q1 FY03/22 Results

Copyright (C) WOW WORLD Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Q1 FY03/22 Results ｜ Summary

  • Consolidated net sales amounted to ¥677 million, up 50.3% year on year, and representing a 12th consecutive year of growth.
  • EBITDA reached a record high of ¥147 million, up 46.6% year on year.
  • With the contribution of newly consolidated subsidiary Connecty Inc., cloud services sales amounted to ¥376 million, up 29.9%.
  • Ordinary profit increased 14.6% year on year, mainly due to the amortization of goodwill associated with the new consolidation of Connecty Inc., amortization arising from the issuance of stock options, and costs related to preparing for the transition to IFRS accounting.

Copyright (C) WOW WORLD Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AZIA Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
