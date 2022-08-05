Wowprime : To announce the outcome of the share repurchase at expiry for the 3rd time

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD): 2,481,912,000 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase: 2022/06/09~2022/08/05 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares): 1,540,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD): NT$90-NT$165 5.Actual period of the current repurchase: 2022/06/21~2022/08/05 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares): 848,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):102,735,556 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD): 121.15 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares): 2,359,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%): 3.06 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase: Wowprime repurchases stock shares based on variation within the price zone. In order to consider the need of employee shares purchasing and the capital using which can keep market mechanism and no effect on stock price, the repurchasing process is still non-completion. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA