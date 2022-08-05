Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wowprime Corp.
  News
  Summary
    2727   TW0002727005

WOWPRIME CORP.

(2727)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
117.50 TWD   -1.26%
05:11aWOWPRIME : To announce the outcome of the share repurchase at expiry for the 3rd time
PU
08/04WOWPRIME : To announce appointment of Corporate Governance Officer
PU
08/04WOWPRIME : The company shall announce according to the public company's fund loan and endorsement guarantee processing guildlines (Renew for expired contract)
PU
Wowprime : To announce the outcome of the share repurchase at expiry for the 3rd time

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WOWPRIME CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:03:38
Subject 
 To announce the outcome of the share repurchase
at expiry for the 3rd time
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD): 2,481,912,000
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase: 2022/06/09~2022/08/05
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares): 1,540,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD): NT$90-NT$165
5.Actual period of the current repurchase: 2022/06/21~2022/08/05
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares): 848,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):102,735,556
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD): 121.15
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares): 2,359,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%): 3.06
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
  Wowprime repurchases stock shares based on variation within the price zone.
  In order to consider the need of employee shares purchasing and the capital
  using which can keep market mechanism and no effect on stock price, the
  repurchasing process is still non-completion.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA

Disclaimer

Wowprime Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
