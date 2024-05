WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a Canada-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, with a focus on glioblastoma cancer (GBM) and other brain tumor programs. The Company is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. It has four novel drug candidates with one in clinical development stage and three in pre-clinical development. It operates its business primarily through WPD Poland, a subsidiary of and the operating branch of the Company. Its portfolio includes WPD101, Berubicin, and WPD103. WPD101 is a family of biopharmaceuticals in preclinical stages of development for targeted treatment of brain tumors with a global license. Berubicin is an anthracycline proven to cross the blood-brain barrier and able to reach brain tumors.