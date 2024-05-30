REINSTATEMENT OF TRADING OF WPD'S COMMON SHARES

AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 - WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)

(FSE: 8SV1) (the "Company" or "WPD") is excited to announce that the common shares of the Company have been reinstated for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective May 24, 2024 under the trading symbol "WBIO".

WPD has no active business operations currently. The Company hold shares of its former wholly- owned subsidiary, a Polish company named WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp. z o.o. which is in process of transfer into a joint stock company named WPD Pharmaceuticals S.A. ("WPD Poland"). WPD Poland is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. The Company no longer controls WPD Poland and is now a minority shareholder holding approximately 6% of the outstanding shares of WPD Poland. The largest shareholders of WPD Poland are ACRX Investments Limited ("ACRX") and Houston Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("HPI") holding approximately 58% and 26% of the outstanding shares of WPD Poland, respectively. Mariusz Olejniczak, who is the CEO of the Company, is also the CEO of WPD Poland. Romuald Harwas, who is a director of the Company, is also a director of WPD Poland. The other directors of WPD Poland are Andrzej Trznadel (Chair) and Mariusz Czekała.

The Company will seek to raise additional funds to provide general working capital. Subject to raising additional capital, the Company intends to identify and evaluate opportunities for investment in or acquisition of companies dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in the business landscape of Poland and other jurisdictions, strategically investing across various sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and healthcare to technology and finance. There can be no assurance that the Company will secure additional funding or complete an acquisition of other businesses, assets or investments.

Constantine Carmichel, director of the Company states, "WPD extends sincere appreciation to its investors, legal advisors, and accounting teams for their invaluable support and dedication. As the Company advances in the biotechnology sector, we recognize the pivotal role of our stakeholders. Our investors' steadfast commitment propels WPD's mission, enabling impactful initiatives. Our immediate focus is on delivering value to shareholders through strategic investments and partnerships. Exciting prospects lie ahead as WPD continues to drive innovation and maximize shareholder returns."

WPD has scheduled its annual general meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders. The AGM will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 in the office of the Company's legal counsel in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders as of the record date of Friday, June 21, 2024 will be entitled to vote their common shares on the matters to be presented for approval at the AGM. Shareholders are entitled to vote their shares in person or by proxy in accordance with the instructions that will be provided in the AGM materials to be mailed to shareholders.

AC/13056493.2