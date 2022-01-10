Log in
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
WPG : Announces WPG December 2021 Revenue Report

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:42:40
Subject 
 Announces WPG December 2021 Revenue Report
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:WPG Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:WPG December 2021 Revenue Report
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Benefited from strong downstream demand as we enter traditional peak season,
thus driving overall demand of semiconductor chips and related electronic
components, as well as continuous price adjustment from upstream IDM/fabless,
WPG announces 2021 December consolidated sales reached NT$70.51 billion,
+28.2% YoY. 2021 fourth quarter consolidated sales reached NT$199.38 billion,
+25.1% YoY, exceeding high range forecast. 2021 YTD consolidated sales
reached NT$778.61 billion, +27.6% YoY.

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 762 B 27 559 M 27 559 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 72 007 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,74x
Yield 2021 8,38%
Capitalization 86 807 M 3 134 M 3 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 94,3%
