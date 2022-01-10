WPG : Announces WPG December 2021 Revenue Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:WPG Holdings Limited 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:WPG December 2021 Revenue Report 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Benefited from strong downstream demand as we enter traditional peak season, thus driving overall demand of semiconductor chips and related electronic components, as well as continuous price adjustment from upstream IDM/fabless, WPG announces 2021 December consolidated sales reached NT$70.51 billion, +28.2% YoY. 2021 fourth quarter consolidated sales reached NT$199.38 billion, +25.1% YoY, exceeding high range forecast. 2021 YTD consolidated sales reached NT$778.61 billion, +27.6% YoY.