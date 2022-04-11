Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WPG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
56.00 TWD   +0.90%
03/22WPG : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution of Ordinary Shares
PU
03/22WPG : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution of Preferred Shares A
PU
03/22Wpg Holdings Limited Proposes Dividend Distribution of Ordinary Shares for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPG : Announces WPG March 2022 Revenue Report

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 16:27:00
Subject 
 Announces WPG March 2022 Revenue Report
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:WPG Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:WPG March 2022 Revenue Report
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Benefited from the overall strong demand for semiconductor and related
electronic components specifically laptops, PCs, base stations, communication
components, servers, and cloud, WPG announces March 2022 consolidated sales
reached NT$80.05 billion, a 17.5% increase from previous year. 2022 First
Quarter consolidated sales reached NT$209.87 billion, a 18.5% increase from
previous year, exceeding forecast of NT$180~190 billion.

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
03/22WPG : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution of Ordinary Shares
PU
03/22WPG : Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution of Preferred Shares A
PU
03/22Wpg Holdings Limited Proposes Dividend Distribution of Ordinary Shares for the Year 202..
CI
03/09WPG : Announces WPG February 2022 Revenue Report
PU
03/09WPG Holdings Limited Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date ..
CI
03/02WPG : Announcement of distribution contract termination on behalf of subsidiary Silicon Ap..
PU
02/28WPG Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/28WPG : Announces WPG consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and fore..
PU
02/28WPG : Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for 2021 Q4
PU
02/28WPG : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 757 B 26 142 M 26 142 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 75 184 M 2 598 M 2 598 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 94 027 M 3 249 M 3 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WPG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,00 TWD
Average target price 49,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hai Yeh General Manager & Director
Hsing Wen Yuan Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Hsiang Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Yung Hong Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED6.46%3 249
NVIDIA CORPORATION-21.39%579 362
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.80%507 965
BROADCOM INC.-11.78%239 661
INTEL CORPORATION-8.70%192 249
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.81%163 636