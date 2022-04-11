WPG : Announces WPG March 2022 Revenue Report

Statement

WPG March 2022 Revenue Report

Benefited from the overall strong demand for semiconductor and related electronic components specifically laptops, PCs, base stations, communication components, servers, and cloud, WPG announces March 2022 consolidated sales reached NT$80.05 billion, a 17.5% increase from previous year. 2022 First Quarter consolidated sales reached NT$209.87 billion, a 18.5% increase from previous year, exceeding forecast of NT$180~190 billion.