WPG : Announces WPG March 2022 Revenue Report

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:WPG Holdings Limited
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:WPG March 2022 Revenue Report
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Benefited from the overall strong demand for semiconductor and related
electronic components specifically laptops, PCs, base stations, communication
components, servers, and cloud, WPG announces March 2022 consolidated sales
reached NT$80.05 billion, a 17.5% increase from previous year. 2022 First
Quarter consolidated sales reached NT$209.87 billion, a 18.5% increase from
previous year, exceeding forecast of NT$180~190 billion.
WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.