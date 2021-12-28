WPG : Announces the change of Vice Chief Executive Officer

|
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Vice Chief Executive Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
IJ Hsu,Vice Chief Executive Officer of WPG Holdings Limited
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):dismissal
6.Reason for the change:To expand WPG global operations, enhance global
product strategy and integrate resources, Mr. IJ Hsu serves as the Chief
Marketing & Sales Officer, Global Business Group CEO and Chief Global
Business Officer of WPG Holdings Limited, aiming to continue optimize product
strategy and management efficiency.
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None