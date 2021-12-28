Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. WPG Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WPG : Announces the change of Vice Chief Executive Officer

12/28/2021 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 18:19:53
Subject 
 Announces the change of Vice Chief Executive Officer
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Vice Chief Executive Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
IJ Hsu,Vice Chief Executive Officer of WPG Holdings Limited
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):dismissal
6.Reason for the change:To expand WPG global operations, enhance global
product strategy and integrate resources, Mr. IJ Hsu serves as the Chief
Marketing & Sales Officer, Global Business Group CEO and Chief Global
Business Officer of WPG Holdings Limited, aiming to continue optimize product
strategy and management efficiency.
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 10:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:37aWPG : Announces the change of Vice Chief Executive Officer
PU
12/21WPG : Announce decrease in the number of subsidiaries
PU
12/21WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI International (South Asia) Pte. Ltd. announces Share..
PU
12/20WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI) Company Limited announces i..
PU
12/20WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary Silicon Application Corp. announces that Board of Direct..
PU
12/17WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces that Board of..
PU
12/17WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary WPI Investment Holding (BVI) Company Limited announces t..
PU
12/16WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries announces that Board of Directors resolved not to dist..
PU
12/09WPG : Announces WPG November 2021 Revenue Report
PU
12/09WPG Holdings Limited Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Dat..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 762 B 27 577 M 27 577 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 72 007 M 2 607 M 2 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
Yield 2021 8,34%
Capitalization 87 143 M 3 147 M 3 154 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 409
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
WPG Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 51,90 TWD
Average target price 47,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Hai Yeh General Manager & Director
Hsing Wen Yuan Deputy GM, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wei Hsiang Huang Chairman
Jih Tsan Huang Independent Director
Yung Hong Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED20.98%3 147
NVIDIA CORPORATION137.04%773 625
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%567 490
BROADCOM INC.54.00%278 393
INTEL CORPORATION4.26%211 240
QUALCOMM, INC.22.31%208 690