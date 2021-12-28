WPG : Announces the change of Vice Chief Executive Officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Vice Chief Executive Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: IJ Hsu,Vice Chief Executive Officer of WPG Holdings Limited 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):dismissal 6.Reason for the change:To expand WPG global operations, enhance global product strategy and integrate resources, Mr. IJ Hsu serves as the Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Global Business Group CEO and Chief Global Business Officer of WPG Holdings Limited, aiming to continue optimize product strategy and management efficiency. 7.Effective date:2022/01/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None