WPG : Announces the record date for 2022 dividend distribution
07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/04
Time of announcement
17:33:25
Subject
Announces the record date for 2022 dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/07/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Ordinary shares cash dividends NT$5,876,698,916; NT$3.5 per share
Preferred Shares A cash dividends NT$400,000,000; NT$2 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.