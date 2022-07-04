Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  WPG Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    3702   TW0003702007

WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3702)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
53.90 TWD   -2.18%
05:53aWPG : Announces the record date for 2022 dividend distribution
PU
06/22WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiaries World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces that Board of Directors approved the issuance of new shares from distributable earnings
PU
06/22WPG : On behalf of WPG subsidiary World Peace Industrial Co., Ltd. announces the record date of 2021 dividend distribution and the distribution of 2022 Q1 profit
PU
WPG : Announces the record date for 2022 dividend distribution

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: WPG HOLDINGS LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 17:33:25
Subject 
 Announces the record date for 2022 dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Ordinary shares cash dividends NT$5,876,698,916; NT$3.5 per share
Preferred Shares A cash dividends NT$400,000,000; NT$2 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/19
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/20
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/21
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/25
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/25
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

WPG Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
